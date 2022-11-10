2023 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule | Including SX Futures and KTM Jr. Challenge

We received the 2023 Supercross schedule last week but now its been updated with all the different fan fest information, BMX events, and more. Along with the schedules and information regarding the 2023 AMA Supercross Futures Amateur Championship and the schedule for the 2023 KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge.

Scroll below to soak it all in.

PALMETTO, Fla., (October 11, 2022) – Feld Motor Sports announced today tickets are on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Pre-sale begins today at 10 a.m. ET for preferred customers and will run through next Monday, October 17. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com.

The 17-race schedule, now a part of the 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, will visit 16 cities spread across 12 states including California, Texas, Florida, Washington, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Colorado.

2023 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule

As is tradition, the Monster Energy Supercross season will begin in California at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Saturday, January 7. Angel Stadium and the city of Anaheim have become synonymous with the start of the Supercross season as the venue has hosted 31 season openers, the most of any venue in the sport. A second visit to Angel Stadium will come on Saturday, January 28 with stops in Oakland and San Diego in between. The San Diego round will take place at San Diego State University’s brand-new Snapdragon Stadium. The intimate, up close and personal setting will provide a unique fan experience being so close to the action.

Returning to the schedule in 2023 will be stops in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 4 at NRG Stadium, Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, February 11 at Raymond James Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, April 22 at MetLife Stadium, and Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 29 at Nissan Stadium, all of which have been on a rotating schedule for the past several years.

The Supercross season will conclude on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City where we will once again crown a Supercross World Champion. Utah – the state of sport, has developed into a fitting destination for the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as it has become home to many elite, world-class sporting events. Athletes and fans alike have become accustomed to the offtrack, outdoor activities the state has to offer.

Storylines abound for the 2023 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature some of the most talented athletes the sport has ever seen. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2-time defending Supercross World Champion and ESPY award winning Eli Tomac, 2-time world champion Cooper Webb and 2018 world champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig, all from America.

The 250SX Class will see the return of Australian super-star and 2022 Eastern Regional Champion, Jett Lawrence, and his brother, Hunter Lawrence (Western Regional runner-up) while Japanese stand out Jo Shimoda and Americans Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire, Austin Forkner, and Michael Mosiman all seek their first title. After finding success in the MXGP series, France’s Tom Vialle will be a new international addition to the Monster Energy AMA 250SX Class Championship. Vialle is a 2-time MX2 Class Champion.

Round 6 in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, February 11 will serve as Military Appreciation night, honoring U.S. service members while Round 14 in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday,

April 22 will serve as the fourth iteration of This Race Saves Lives in honor of the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Supercross enters its sixth year of partnership with St. Jude after recently surpassing $1 million raised in support of the fight against childhood cancer.

Monster Energy Supercross, The Official Videogame 5 released last spring, brought back the classic track editor feature where gamers create their own in-game track designs. For the second year in a row, Milestone, the video game maker, conducted the popular Track Editor Contest from April through June where the winning prize was to bring one virtual track design to life during the 2023 championship. Round 11 in Seattle will be inspired by the winning design from the video game track editor contest.

Round 11 Seattle Track Map – featuring Monster Energy Supercross, The Official Video Game 5 track editor contest winning submission.

Four Supercross events will also serve as Premier qualifying rounds for the Supercross Futures

AMA National Championship. Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at these Premier qualifying events. Fans will again be able to preview the next generation of talent as part of the Saturday Supercross race-day schedule.

Supercross Futures Premier Qualifying Events:

Round 4 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 28 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 7 – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 25 at AT&T Stadium

Round 12 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium

Round 14 – East Rutherford, NJ on Saturday, April 22 at MetLife Stadium

Rider selections will be chosen in conjunction with the Original Equipment Manufacturers

(OEMs) to develop a 30-rider field for each of the Premier rounds. The top five riders from each of those Premier events will earn an entry into the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship taking place at Round 17 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here, the fastest amateur riders will compete for a coveted AMA National Championship.

Supercross Futures AMA National Championship

Round 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kicking off its 24th year of racing, KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo will return to competition and the 2023 program will feature participants racing aboard KTM’s highly competitive electric KTM SX-E 5 platform, with a fully solar operational semi and set up. A fan favorite, KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo will take place at 10 rounds followed by an 11th championship round at the Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City.

KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo Schedule:

Round 1: Saturday, January 7 – Anaheim, Calif. – Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 3: Saturday, January 21 – San Diego, Calif. – Snapdragon Stadium

Round 4: Saturday, January 28 – Anaheim, Calif. – Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 5: Saturday, February 4 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

Round 6: Saturday, February 11 – Tampa, Fla. – Raymond James Stadium

Round 7: Saturday, February 25 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

Round 9: Saturday, March 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Lucas Oil Stadium

Round 12: Saturday, April 8 – Glendale, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium

Round 15: Saturday, April 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nissan Stadium

Round 16: Saturday, May 6 – Denver, Colo. – Empower Field at Mile High

Round 17: Saturday, May 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Registration for the 2023 season opens October 14 th at KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo - Registration Link.

FanFest is currently planned for all rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross season except Detroit, Mich. (Round 10). The expansive outside footprint features first and foremost, unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs.

FanFest, an event within itself also features Monster Energy exhibitions, a Monster Energy Supercross – the Official Video Game 6 display where fans can play the game, an interactive FLY Racing pump track for the little ones, sponsor displays, photo opportunity set ups, plus food and beverages. As the name implies FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.

For the seventh year, the BMX Triple Challenge will return as a marquee event within FanFest and will feature some of the best BMX Freestyle riders in the world. The BMX Triple Challenge will take place at Round 4 in Anaheim, Calif., Round 12 in Glendale, Ariz., and a third location to be named later.

Fitting for the Anaheim Season Opener, FanFest will also include the eSX eSport Championship Finals, Presented by Yamaha. Thousands of competitors have been competing for the past several months and it all comes down to this event taking place live at Anaheim 1 FanFest. Fans in attendance will be able to watch live as the nine finalists compete for the grand prize – a Yamaha Monster Energy YZ450F (1), a Yamaha YZ125 (2), and a Yamaha TT-R110E (3).

All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared between NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. The complete television schedule and broadcast talent line up will be released closer to the start of the season.

Internationally, all 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be available to stream live and on-demand via the soon to launch, SuperMotocross Video Pass, available to fans everywhere outside the U.S. Visit Peacock (Domestic) and SuperMotocross.tv (International) for additional details.

This past offseason, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship became part of the 31-event SuperMotocross World Championship TM that also includes the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The overseeing entity, the SuperMotocross League, will unify the unique elements of the two seasons—athletes, race teams, sponsors, organizers, and most importantly the fans—and combine the best of both forms of racing: the profound technical skill and precision needed to excel in Supercross, and the sheer speed and endurance required for success in Pro Motocross. This new form of racing is defined by what will become the world’s most challenging tracks—designed to test athletes both physically and mentally. Race teams and manufacturers will be faced with the new challenge of finding the right balance in their bike and suspension set ups, one that is best suited for combined stadium and outdoor track elements. As a result, fans’ perceptions will be challenged when they watch the world’s best racers compete on a track requiring a new, combined skillset to win.

After the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross seasons conclude, the SuperMotocross World Championship will feature a two round playoff and then SuperMotocross World Championship Final that seeds the top 22 racers (both classes) in combined points from both championships, for one final contest.

2023 SuperMotocross World Championship TM Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1

- Saturday, September 9 – City and Venue TBD

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2

- Saturday, September 23 – City and Venue TBD

SuperMotocross World Championship Final

Saturday, October 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Venues for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoff rounds and ticketing information will be released shortly.

Travel packages are available for both the Nashville (Round 15) and Salt Lake City (Round 17) events. Packages include hotel, premium seating, FanFest passes, a track walk and merchandise packages. Visit SupercrossLIVE.com for additional information.

Ticketing information for Daytona International Speedway (Round 8) in Daytona Beach, Fla. can be found at the following link: DAYTONA Supercross - Daytona International Speedway