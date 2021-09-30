2022 Supercross Track Maps Revealed!

- Bike Checks
Track maps have been released for 16 of the 17 rounds.
Feld Entertainment has released track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds that will make up the 2022 Monster Energy Supercrooss Championship. Daytona is not a Feld produced event, hence why that track map was left out. Ticket presale starts on October 5th, and you can get yourself a presale code by clicking here. Look below for the full schedule, as well as all 16 track maps that were released today. January 8th can't get here soon enough.