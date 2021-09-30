Toggle

2022 Supercross Track Maps Revealed!

Track maps have been released for 16 of the 17 rounds.

9/30/2021 5:46 PM

2022 Supercross Track Maps Revealed!

Feld Entertainment has released track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds that will make up the 2022 Monster Energy Supercrooss Championship. Daytona is not a Feld produced event, hence why that track map was left out. Ticket presale starts on October 5th, and you can get yourself a presale code by clicking here. Look below for the full schedule, as well as all 16 track maps that were released today. January 8th can't get here soon enough.

Round 1 - Anaheim 1

Round 2 - Oakland

Round 3 - San Diego

Round 4 - Anaheim 2

Round 5 - Glendale

Round 6 - Anaheim 3

Round 7 - Minneapolis

Round 8 - Arlington

Round 10 - Detroit

Round 11 - Indianapolis

Round 12 - Seattle

Round 13 - St. Louis

Round 14 - Atlanta

Round 15 - Foxborough

Round 16 - Denver

Round 17 - Salt Lake City


