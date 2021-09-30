2022 Supercross Track Maps Revealed!

Feld Entertainment has released track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds that will make up the 2022 Monster Energy Supercrooss Championship. Daytona is not a Feld produced event, hence why that track map was left out. Ticket presale starts on October 5th, and you can get yourself a presale code by clicking here. Look below for the full schedule, as well as all 16 track maps that were released today. January 8th can't get here soon enough.



