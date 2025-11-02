Winners from Tampa - Vital MX Fantasy

The fifth round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was an insane 18-man team, belonging to Craig93 and locking in 201 points. The first round of East coast offered up some large scores...
As for my team... improvements, but nothing worth talking about.
Here's Tampa's winning team:
The Detroit round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes that same day. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!
Also, here are the prize winners from week five
1st Place: Works Connection Pro Launch System - Craig93
2nd Place: Race Tech Revalve Certificate - Tsmitty
3rd Place: Dunlop Moto Front and Rear Tire - Luxon MX
4th Place: GUTS seat cover - The Dominator
5th Place: FMF snapback hat and socks - riley320
wow?! I thought I had a big score at 161..
thanks for your efforts!
How much will Malcolm's fantasy sx value increase this week?
Attn. pro riders- want to avoid being hit with the injury hex? Have a serious hate-on for another rider? Need to pick up some championship points in a bad way? Send $20 to nevermind@null.com and I will not pick you, for an extra tenner I'll pick your arch-nemesis instead. If your rival chooses to use this service for the same round we'll start a bidding war to see who gets biffed in the next round.
