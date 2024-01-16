Winners from San Francisco - Vital MX Fantasy

4 hours ago

Another week in the books and another week of excitement! Or if you had my team, some disappointment... I didn't follow my own advice from the tips feature, which was to run a larger team at a mud race. I ran a slightly smaller team (which I was very confident in...misplaced confidence) compared to Anaheim 1, and my regret levels are high. Ultimately, the winning team was a 13-man team, belonging to Mx293 and locking in 160 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,250 spent per point.

This week's featured partner is 100%, which has put up a pair of Accuri goggles for grabs every single week for third place and a pair of Armega goggles to 13th overall in each individual series (Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross). The Armega is worn by last year's perfect outdoor series champion, Jett Lawrence. To learn more about the Armege, head here: 100percent.com

To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.

The San Diego round will open for picks on Wednesday.

Also, here are the prize winners from week two

We had zero repeat winners from round one...

1st place: FXR jersey - Mx293

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - porkwatts

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - vanderlee25

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - Seven5six

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - jartester

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - kawilife (top finisher in the MotoXpod league)

7th place: DT1 air filter - ao

8th place: Mika Metals grips - MXRYDER473

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - ca23

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - bjj403

11th place: Maxima SC-1: jordanwilsey

12th place: Arai hat - ryanbesselman