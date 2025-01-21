Winners from San Diego - Vital MX Fantasy

The second round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was a 11-man team, belonging to cdn120 and locking in 151 points. The winning team this week averaged $6,632 spent per point...

I managed an okay terrible 127 points across 9 riders, meaning I paid $7,874 for every point my team earned.

Here's San Diego's winning team:

The Anaheim 2 round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes for Anaheim 2 tomorrow. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!

Also, here are the prize winners from week two

1st place: Ogio 9800 RIG gear bag - cdn120

2nd place: Leatt jersey and glovesKrause-778 (top finisher in the MotoXpod league)

3rd place: Race Tech Free Revalve Certificate, with hat and sockscrusty_xx

4th place: GUTS Racing seat coverAxel

5th place: DT-1 Air filter and cageAuz223

6th place: Thor MX hoodie and hatmx_phreek

@ML I'm not in the US so shipping suspension in for a revalve isn't really worth it for me. Any chance to get this replaced with a different price?
Otherwise I'm also happy to donate it to a privateer like someone in the A1 thread did.

Hmm lemme see what we can do!

