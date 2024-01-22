Winners from San Diego - Vital MX Fantasy

I may do all the rider pricing but I still suck at Fantasy! I couldn't resist the urge of the well-priced Factory Husqvarna 450 riders. I'm guessing quite a few of us were lured in...anyways, back to the results! San Diego's winning team was a 9-man roster, belonging to montana406 and locking in 155 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,452 spent per point.
This week's featured partner is FXR, which has put up a Clutch MX jersey for grabs every single week for first place and a set of Helium gear with sublimation for 8th overall in each individual series (Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross). FXR is worn by the ClubMX, Benny Bloss, Broc Tickle, and more. To learn more about the FXR, head here: FXRracing.com
Also, here are the prize winners from week two
We had zero repeat winners from round two...
1st place: FXR jersey - montana406
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - MotoTribology
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - cjmx
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - noonecouldevencomparetomeman
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - bluth125
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Seth Altmeyer
7th place: DT1 air filter - KOB550
8th place: Mika Metals grips - Wal108
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Shawn818
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - ZBurrell311
11th place: Maxima SC-1: jpfiester82
12th place: Arai hat - gs317
My team was a mix of success and let downs...
Does this cost money to play
There's a free-to-play version and a paid option.
It is free.
You also have the option of paying $10.00 for a few extra perks such as rider stats etc.
The Shop
My team only lost about 500 and some odd places in San Diego. Ripping.....
