Winners from San Diego - Vital MX Fantasy

ML512
ML512 11 hours ago
I may do all the rider pricing but I still suck at Fantasy! I couldn't resist the urge of the well-priced Factory Husqvarna 450 riders. I'm guessing quite a few of us were lured in...anyways, back to the results! San Diego's winning team was a 9-man roster, belonging to montana406 and locking in 155 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,452 spent per point.

This week's featured partner is FXR, which has put up a Clutch MX jersey for grabs every single week for first place and a set of Helium gear with sublimation for 8th overall in each individual series (Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross). FXR is worn by the ClubMX, Benny Bloss, Broc Tickle, and more. To learn more about the FXR, head here: FXRracing.com

To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.

The Anaheim 2 round will open for picks on Wednesday.

Also, here are the prize winners from week two

We had zero repeat winners from round two...

1st place: FXR jersey - montana406

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - MotoTribology

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - cjmx

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - noonecouldevencomparetomeman

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - bluth125

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Seth Altmeyer

7th place: DT1 air filter - KOB550

8th place: Mika Metals grips - Wal108

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Shawn818

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - ZBurrell311

11th place: Maxima SC-1: jpfiester82

12th place: Arai hat - gs317

ML512
ML512 7 hours ago
My team was a mix of success and let downs...

Hcallz5
Hcallz5 7 hours ago
Does this cost money to play

ML512
ML512 7 hours ago
There's a free-to-play version and a paid option.

Boomslang
Boomslang 7 hours ago
It is free.

You also have the option of paying $10.00 for a few extra perks such as rider stats etc.

sumdood
sumdood 4 hours ago
My team only lost about 500 and some odd places in San Diego.  Ripping..... Laughing

