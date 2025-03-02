Winners from Glendale - Vital MX Fantasy

The fourth round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was an insane 18-man team, belonging to Matthews122 and locking in 143 points.

As for my team...I don't want to talk about it. Not even to my therapist.

Here's Glendale's winning team:

The Tampa round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes that same day. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!

Also, here are the prize winners from week four

1st Place: FXR Podium Jersey and Pants - Matthews122

2nd Place: Race Tech Revalve Certificate - Tsmitty

3rd Place: Dunlop Moto Front and Rear Tire - Justride251

4th Place: GUTS seat cover - kingmcgrath

5th Place: FMF snapback hat and socks - Valerie3258