Winners from Glendale - Vital MX Fantasy

The fourth round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was an insane 18-man team, belonging to Matthews122 and locking in 143 points.
As for my team...I don't want to talk about it. Not even to my therapist.
Here's Glendale's winning team:
The Tampa round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes that same day. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!
Also, here are the prize winners from week four
1st Place: FXR Podium Jersey and Pants - Matthews122
2nd Place: Race Tech Revalve Certificate - Tsmitty
3rd Place: Dunlop Moto Front and Rear Tire - Justride251
4th Place: GUTS seat cover - kingmcgrath
5th Place: FMF snapback hat and socks - Valerie3258
Also, crazy one here. The results were insanely close this week.
1st and 2nd both scored 143 points, while 3rd to 5th scored 142!
Might have to do with the triple crown and knowing who is in the main event to score points. A lot less variability when you know which guys are in vs guessing which will be on the bubble to make it in.
