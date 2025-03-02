Winners from Glendale - Vital MX Fantasy

Related:
Vital MX Fantasy
Glendale
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
16114
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
Fantasy
625th
ML512

The fourth round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was an insane 18-man team, belonging to Matthews122 and locking in 143 points.

As for my team...I don't want to talk about it. Not even to my therapist.

Here's Glendale's winning team:

Screenshot 2025-02-03 at 6.07.10%E2%80%AFPM

The Tampa round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes that same day. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!

Also, here are the prize winners from week four

1st Place: FXR Podium Jersey and Pants - Matthews122

2nd Place: Race Tech Revalve Certificate - Tsmitty

3rd Place: Dunlop Moto Front and Rear Tire - Justride251

4th Place: GUTS seat cover - kingmcgrath

5th Place: FMF snapback hat and socks - Valerie3258

1
|
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
16114
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
Fantasy
625th
ML512 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Also, crazy one here. The results were insanely close this week.

1st and 2nd both scored 143 points, while 3rd to 5th scored 142!

3
Berm
Profile picture for user Berm
Posts
655
Joined
4/23/2014
Location
MI US
Fantasy
40th
Berm 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Might have to do with the triple crown and knowing who is in the main event to score points.  A lot less variability when you know which guys are in vs guessing which will be on the bubble to make it in.

Post a reply to: Winners from Glendale - Vital MX Fantasy