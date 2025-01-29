Winners from Anaheim 2 - Vital MX Fantasy

ML512

The third round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was a 12-man team, belonging to Kratt27 and locking in 148 points.

I managed an okay 123 points across 8 riders, Dylan Ferrandis derailed my chances...oh well.

Here's Anaheim 2's winning team:

Screenshot 2025-01-29 at 5.16.02%E2%80%AFPM.png?VersionId=H82eGSr4z7oUsxChyR6SQab

The Glendale round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes for that round tomorrow. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!

Also, here are the prize winners from week three

1st place: Dubya Edge wheelsetKratt27

2nd place: Works Connection Pro Launch systemNextChanceMoto

3rd place: DeCal Works backgroundsMxGoat

4th place: Mika Metals handlebars and grips combo packwhoopazz

5th place: GUTS Racing custom seat coverTonyC693

TheWeapon 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Well done all - and thanks to Vital and the sponsors for supporting fantasy. I've always loved it - it adds another dimension to watching the races, and helps you pay attention to some of the privateers and guys on the fringe of making the main. 

1

