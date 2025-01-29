Winners from Anaheim 2 - Vital MX Fantasy

The third round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was a 12-man team, belonging to Kratt27 and locking in 148 points.

I managed an okay 123 points across 8 riders, Dylan Ferrandis derailed my chances...oh well.

Here's Anaheim 2's winning team:

The Glendale round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes for that round tomorrow. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!

Also, here are the prize winners from week three

1st place: Dubya Edge wheelset - Kratt27

2nd place: Works Connection Pro Launch system - NextChanceMoto

3rd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - MxGoat

4th place: Mika Metals handlebars and grips combo pack - whoopazz

5th place: GUTS Racing custom seat cover - TonyC693