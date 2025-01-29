Winners from Anaheim 2 - Vital MX Fantasy

The third round of the 2025 season is in the books. The winning team was a 12-man team, belonging to Kratt27 and locking in 148 points.
I managed an okay 123 points across 8 riders, Dylan Ferrandis derailed my chances...oh well.
Here's Anaheim 2's winning team:
The Glendale round will open for picks on Thursday, I will also announce the prizes for that round tomorrow. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!
Also, here are the prize winners from week three
1st place: Dubya Edge wheelset - Kratt27
2nd place: Works Connection Pro Launch system - NextChanceMoto
3rd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - MxGoat
4th place: Mika Metals handlebars and grips combo pack - whoopazz
5th place: GUTS Racing custom seat cover - TonyC693
Well done all - and thanks to Vital and the sponsors for supporting fantasy. I've always loved it - it adds another dimension to watching the races, and helps you pay attention to some of the privateers and guys on the fringe of making the main.
