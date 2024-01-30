Winners from Anaheim 2 - Vital MX Fantasy

9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

Personally, I improved over last week, finishing in the mid-60s...but still frustrated as always. Anaheim 2's winning team was a 14-man roster, belonging to thompsonbird and locking in 160 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,250 spent per point.

This week's featured partner is FMF, which has put up a hat and socks combo for grabs every single week for tenth place in a round, along with a 2-stroke pipe & silencer combo or a 4-stroke Factory 4.1 Slip-on for sixth place in each series end individually (Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross). FMF powers Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Phoenix Honda Racing, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, along with other top teams and riders worldwide. To learn more: FMFRacing.com

The Detroit round will open for picks on Wednesday, but is the first round of East Coast!

Here are the prize winners from week four

1st place: FXR jersey - thompsonbird

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - Zeek1512

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - Tyce4

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - sgd218

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - Scott920

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Craig93

7th place: DT1 air filter - Shane210

8th place: Mika Metals grips - Joshmx91

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Airjordan

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - GalagaOnMYArm

11th place: Maxima SC-1: kingmcgrath

12th place: Arai hat - FTE_Moto