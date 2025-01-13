Winners from Anaheim 1 - Vital MX Fantasy

Edited Date/Time 48 minutes ago

The first round of the 2025 season is in the books and I continue to fail at following my own advice. I had a solid team picked out, very rational...then I freaked out at qualifying times, changed my team and failed miserably. Anyways, moving on from my continuous failures in life. Ultimately, the winning team was a 15-man team, belonging to richter28 and locking in 163 points. The winning team this week averaged $6,104 spent per point...

I managed a terrible 93 points across 11 riders, meaning I paid $10,526 for every point my team earned.

Here's A1's winning team:

The San Diego round will open for picks on Wednesday, I will also announce the prizes for San Diego that same day. We're rotating weekly prizes this year at each round and we have some really cool ones coming up!

Also, here are the prize winners from week one

1st place: FXR Podium series jersey and pants - richter28

2nd place: Race Tech Free Revalve Certificate, with hat and socks.hh187

3rd place: Set of Dunlop moto tiresTheWeapon

4th place: Mika Metals handlebars and grips comboSWVoffroad.com

5th place: DeCal Works backgroundscse

6th place: FMF Snapback hat and sockskingmcgrath (top finisher in the MotoXpod league)

7th place: Eagle Grit hand cleanerMoscow_Motocross

40 minutes ago

Picking mid packers and back markers seems like a good strategy that can pay off points wise.  I picked a 7 man team and ended up with 
116 points and ended up in 471 place.

 

12 minutes ago

Damnit I need to win some RaceTech goodies but I suck at fantasy 

1

