WINNERS - 2022 12 Days of MXmas

9 hours ago

Here we are! Drumroll please! The Winners of the 2022 12 Days of MXmas. Emails have been sent but if you see your name on here and didn't get one, email me at MLindsay@VitalMX.com

Day One | Dubya Edge Wheelset: Coach529

Day Two | VP: Yamahahaha

Day Three | Galfer Full Stoppage Package: bh

Day Four | Arai VX-Pro4 Helmet: Bill_Carroll

Day Five | Leatt 4.5 MX Boots: Grenader26

Day Six | Ogio 9800 Pro Tropic Bag: chiefwazu

Day Seven | O'Neal Hardwear Jersey and Pants: joe stanley

Day Eight | Backyard Designs Graphics Kit: Joker_114th

Day Nine | Fox Motion X Boots and Defend Off-Road Gear Pack: UGOTBIT

Day Ten | Yoshimura RS-12 Exhaust System: reesecox.254

Day Eleven | FXR Helium Racewear: 4DAIVIPAI2K5

Day Twelve | FMF Casual and Vision Bundle: dsmith