WINNERS - 2022 12 Days of MXmas

9 hours ago
Here we are! Drumroll please! The Winners of the 2022 12 Days of MXmas. Emails have been sent but if you see your name on here and didn't get one, email me at MLindsay@VitalMX.com
Day One | Dubya Edge Wheelset: Coach529
Day Two | VP: Yamahahaha
Day Three | Galfer Full Stoppage Package: bh
Day Four | Arai VX-Pro4 Helmet: Bill_Carroll
Day Five | Leatt 4.5 MX Boots: Grenader26
Day Six | Ogio 9800 Pro Tropic Bag: chiefwazu
Day Seven | O'Neal Hardwear Jersey and Pants: joe stanley
Day Eight | Backyard Designs Graphics Kit: Joker_114th
Day Nine | Fox Motion X Boots and Defend Off-Road Gear Pack: UGOTBIT
Day Ten | Yoshimura RS-12 Exhaust System: reesecox.254
Day Eleven | FXR Helium Racewear: 4DAIVIPAI2K5
Day Twelve | FMF Casual and Vision Bundle: dsmith
Thanks for Vital for putting it together!
Nice way to finish XMas off for the winners. Congratulations gents.
Congratulations to the winners and thank you Vital for all your efforts.
Congrats guys!
My Christmas is ruined. Lol jk, merry Christmas to all and enjoy those gifts!! 😎
Merry Christmas! Thanks Vital for organizing this each year and congrats to the winners!
Gradulations
ML I think you spelled Johnk408 wrong in all of those winning draws😂
Congratulations yall
Soo awesome. Thanks to all the sponsors for putting this together!!
Thanks my son always asked for some fxr gear, just haven't found a good deal on it. Vital and fxr provide the best deal. Thank you too all involved.
Great giveaway! Congratulations to all the winners!
Thanks for putting this together every year. And congrats to the lucky winners!
Congrats to the winners
Congrats everyone
Enjoy those fine presents!
My cats breath smells like cat food
Inconceivable!
Thanks to Vital and the great gear companies who participated!!!!!!👍🏼❤️
Thanks Vital and all the sponsors
Thanks for putting this all together ML 512 !!!!!!!
I just make the posts, thank the brands who put the gifts up. 😁
I was one of the lucky ones!!!
Seriously, I never win anything so this made my Christmas!
Thanks ML, Vital and all the great companies that support this effort, it really is something to look forward to here each year!
Congrats to all!
