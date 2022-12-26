WINNERS - 2022 12 Days of MXmas

2022 12 Days of MXmas
Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14048
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Here we are! Drumroll please! The Winners of the 2022 12 Days of MXmas. Emails have been sent but if you see your name on here and didn't get one, email me at MLindsay@VitalMX.com

Day One | Dubya Edge Wheelset: Coach529

Day Two | VP: Yamahahaha

Day Three | Galfer Full Stoppage Package: bh

Day Four | Arai VX-Pro4 Helmet: Bill_Carroll

Day Five | Leatt 4.5 MX Boots: Grenader26

Day Six | Ogio 9800 Pro Tropic Bag: chiefwazu

Day Seven | O'Neal Hardwear Jersey and Pants: joe stanley

Day Eight | Backyard Designs Graphics Kit: Joker_114th

Day Nine | Fox Motion X Boots and Defend Off-Road Gear Pack: UGOTBIT

Day Ten | Yoshimura RS-12 Exhaust System: reesecox.254

Day Eleven | FXR Helium Racewear: 4DAIVIPAI2K5

Day Twelve | FMF Casual and Vision Bundle: dsmith

 

21
|
HD1200 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
😥
HD1200 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Congrats to all of you! Merry Christmas
2
yak651 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Thanks for Vital for putting it together!

5
Boomslang 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Nice way to finish XMas off for the winners. Congratulations gents.

2

Mike 13 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

 Congratulations to the winners and thank you Vital for all your efforts.

2
Moto520 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Congrats guys!

MotofactioN 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

My Christmas is ruined. Lol jk, merry Christmas to all and enjoy those gifts!! 😎

mooch 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Merry Christmas! Thanks Vital for organizing this each year and congrats to the winners!

1
Crash82 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Gradulations Sad

johnk408 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

ML I think you spelled Johnk408 wrong in all of those winning draws😂

Coach529 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Soo awesome. Thanks to all the sponsors for putting this together!!

4DAIVIPAI2K5 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Thanks my son always asked for some fxr gear, just haven't found a good deal on it. Vital and fxr provide the best deal.  Thank you too all involved. 

2
Gravel 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Great giveaway! Congratulations to all the winners!

Hman144 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Thanks for putting this together every year.  And congrats to the lucky winners!

langhammx 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Congrats to the winners 

Ramrod 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Enjoy those fine presents!

joe stanley 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Thanks to Vital and the great gear companies who participated!!!!!!👍🏼❤️

mb60 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Thanks for putting this all together ML 512 !!!!!!!

ML512 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
mb60 wrote:

Thanks for putting this all together ML 512 !!!!!!!

I just make the posts, thank the brands who put the gifts up. 😁

3
UGOTBIT 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

I was one of the lucky ones!!!

Seriously, I never win anything so this made my Christmas!

Thanks ML, Vital and all the great companies that support this effort, it really is something to look forward to here each year!

