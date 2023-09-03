ML and Vital will! If you type in ML on the net “ML Style” comes up as efficient, easy to use, advanced, and consistent meta programming like this site has been throughout the series. Thanks for all the info/updates. Sexton already has a big 90 point lead over AP currently in SXMX and 150 over Lawrence so he just has to stay upright and show up. It’s not a new series from scratch I don’t think. It would be more fun if they wiped the points clean once you get in the playoffs to see who’s the best of the best already proving post-season speed/skill like other sports where everyone has a chance at winning a championship facing off like basketball and baseball. Speaking of I remember a ML Carr that racers might not know about who is from the 70’s and 80’s with Larry Bird who won some championships and was head coach of the Celtics after his playing career. Just don’t anyone at Vital lead the league in steals like he did!
Thanks for all the info/updates. Sexton already has a big 90 point lead over AP currently in SXMX and 150 over Lawrence so he just has to stay upright and show up. It's not a new series from scratch I don't think. It would be more fun if they wiped the points clean once you get in the playoffs to see who's the best of the best already proving post-season speed/skill like other sports where everyone has a chance at winning a championship facing off like basketball and baseball. Speaking of I remember a ML Carr that racers might not know about who is from the 70's and 80's with Larry Bird who won some championships and was head coach of the Celtics after his playing career. Just don't anyone at Vital lead the league in steals like he did!
I think it is a new series as far as points go.
Chase should have 25, AP 22, Jett 20, and down the line they go.
Thanks for all the info/updates. Sexton already has a big 90 point lead over AP currently in SXMX and 150 over Lawrence so he just has to stay upright and show up. It's not a new series from scratch I don't think. It would be more fun if they wiped the points clean once you get in the playoffs to see who's the best of the best already proving post-season speed/skill like other sports where everyone has a chance at winning a championship facing off like basketball and baseball. Speaking of I remember a ML Carr that racers might not know about who is from the 70's and 80's with Larry Bird who won some championships and was head coach of the Celtics after his playing career. Just don't anyone at Vital lead the league in steals like he did!
The points reset for SMX with some carry over from the season.
Thanks for all the info/updates. Sexton already has a big 90 point lead over AP currently in SXMX and 150 over Lawrence so he just has to stay upright and show up. It's not a new series from scratch I don't think. It would be more fun if they wiped the points clean once you get in the playoffs to see who's the best of the best already proving post-season speed/skill like other sports where everyone has a chance at winning a championship facing off like basketball and baseball. Speaking of I remember a ML Carr that racers might not know about who is from the 70's and 80's with Larry Bird who won some championships and was head coach of the Celtics after his playing career. Just don't anyone at Vital lead the league in steals like he did!
Chase has a 3 point lead over AP and a five point lead over Jett.
Of course anything could happen but it would be hard to bet against Jett on current form.
The doubling and tripling of points turns it into a lottery where only the last race really matters.
I'm going to back Roczen, he showed up to one round of outdoors and gave Jett the best fight of the season. The dude is seriously fast, and I think he'll be coming into SMX rested and with a point to prove. He's also probably one of the best starters in the field which is so important in SX style tracks. I think as far as Jett goes I wouldn't be surprised if he wins it, but it will certainly be a lot harder than Outdoors. There will be real competition, and the margins are so much smaller in SX. Expect guys like Webb, Anderson, Barcia etc to be much more competitive. If Jett gets a bad start it'll be twice as hard as MX to cut through the pack. Chase will be right there too, but will throw at least one race away with a crazy wipeout.
Let's go Coop!!!
I really hope Kenny can get it done or Coop on his new bLU cRU Star Racing ride.
Thanks for all the info/updates. Sexton already has a big 90 point lead over AP currently in SXMX and 150 over Lawrence so he just has to stay upright and show up. It's not a new series from scratch I don't think. It would be more fun if they wiped the points clean once you get in the playoffs to see who's the best of the best already proving post-season speed/skill like other sports where everyone has a chance at winning a championship facing off like basketball and baseball. Speaking of I remember a ML Carr that racers might not know about who is from the 70's and 80's with Larry Bird who won some championships and was head coach of the Celtics after his playing career. Just don't anyone at Vital lead the league in steals like he did!
Sexton starts SMX with 25 points
Aaron Plessinger with 22 points
Jett Lawrence with 20 points
etc down to 20th.
Even though I want Plessinger to, Jett will win, duh
My heart says Chase but my gut tells me Jett.
I voted Chase. Purely because we haven't seen Jett on a 450 in SXso Chase being the current Supercross champ feels like the safe bet.
Though if Jett came out and dominated I wouldn't be surprised after the MX series.
Roczen is a chance too. But for me it's Chase, Jett and Roczen in that order.
I'm going to back Roczen, he showed up to one round of outdoors and gave Jett the best fight of the season. The dude is seriously fast, and I think he'll be coming into SMX rested and with a point to prove. He's also probably one of the best starters in the field which is so important in SX style tracks. I think as far as Jett goes I wouldn't be surprised if he wins it, but it will certainly be a lot harder than Outdoors. There will be real competition, and the margins are so much smaller in SX. Expect guys like Webb, Anderson, Barcia etc to be much more competitive. If Jett gets a bad start it'll be twice as hard as MX to cut through the pack. Chase will be right there too, but will throw at least one race away with a crazy wipeout.
I was under the impression that there are 2 motos per round, so there are the same amount of points up for grabs before the final round as in the final round.
Two moto format, overall pays points.
Round one is regular points, round two is double point and round three is triple points.
At round one, a win is 25 points.
At round two, a win is 50 points.
At round three, a win is 75 points.
Ah gotcha, I guess the end result is still the same, although it gives even more weighting to the seeding going into playoffs. It's a complicated system for the average punter to figure out...
