Who Should be Announcing Supercross? | POLL

1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 3 minutes ago
I'm sure some users will disagree with all these and want to answer "get David Bailey and Art Eckman back in the booth" but this poll is semi-realistic. Of the analysts and color commentators we've seen in the booth this year, which combination would you most like to see in 2024?
Ralph and Fro
Ralph & Daniel Blair full time.
Switch between Ricky and James every weekend
DB and JS all the way
As I mentioned in the poll heading, I went for realism. Ralph won't be coming back ever do to his WSX deal and I believe this year might be his last year announcing in general. At least, that's what I heard.
The Shop
I'm a huge RC fan and was never a Stewart fan. But James is WAY better in the booth than RC. And the only play by play guy I want is DB.
None of the above!
Mic Drop! All others are a cheap knock off!
DB and JS are an easy choice. Behind that I'd say Diffey and JS.
Not big on a 3 man team for all season. Select races it's fine. Bring in a random pro (RC, McGrath, Reed, etc) for those.
Blair and Stew no contest.
Leigh, Ricky, and James together gives the professionalism as well as the excitement and experience all together. It’s indisputable.
...for those who remember. Well played.
I wasn't kidding, I miss Ralph and Fro. I know that wasn't a "reality" response. Ralph IS moto.
JS is kick ass in the booth. RC is starting to wear thin for me.
I chose Blair, RC and JS. I think a three man booth is better than a two man booth. Blair is just great. I like Diffey as well but Blair is better IMO. If I could pick anyone I would choose Weege, Blair and the third would rotate between a few different color guys.
Weigant and DB would be amazing.
Write-in vote for Blair and Glover
I love Weege and Blair together personally, I only didn't add that as an option due to the fact they haven't actually put Weege in the booth this year, just on the floor.
Glover already said he wouldn't do it full-time. Says it doesn't pay enough.
DB and RV
Honestly, as long as Todd Harris is never in the booth again I am fine with anyone.
I agree with you. I'm not a fan of Todd Harris in the booth, worst rounds of the year from the booth side in my opinion... I actually really like Leigh Diffey, love listening to him in motorsports and I think he does a solid job with Supercross...but I do think Blair does a better job when it comes to our sport.
Pit Row
Daniel Blair and weege or some one new. stewy isnt terrible. but the rest of them are terrible. RC defiantly needs out. all he does is cut off the other guys then say exactly what they were saying.
Let’s just remember Ricky, Lee, and Todd have done hundreds of these things. Daniel has done 10 and James maybe 4 and they are already so much better than the “professionals”. If Daniel isn’t in the booth full time next year the only reason would be corporate politics. James and DB would be sooo good together.
No Diffy, Blair, Stew option so I voted Blair and Stew
Ricky was a great racer and he deserves all the credit he gets for that, BUT I can't listen to him announce SX/MX. My favorite is Fro, but if he isn't an option I'd be happy with Stew.
This is probably just me, but am I the only person that thinks its weird that in the most exciting sport on the planet, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RACE, the color commentators apparently have nothing to talk about, and so they spend 95% of the air time talking about a conversation with the rider and dinner the night before, or the riders off track hobbies, or the wife/girl friends social media following, or anything else OTHER than the actual race (while we watch the rider rip around a track). Leave that stuff for between moto's...call the race during the race.
So I vote for someone that will actually call the race, and do it with some genuine enthusiasm...Paul Malin? What's that guy that calls the downhill mountain bike races doing...is he available?
Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jeff Emig, and Daniel Blair on the floor.
Professional commentators need to be able to COMMUNICATE! Enough with the past champions being used in these roles. Blair and Weege know enough about the sport to cover the 'racer' role and they know how to communicate effectively.
I am going with Blair and Bubba. RC is okay but someone needs to tell him there is no such thing as "timed qualifying practice", which he states all the time. There is practice for a race and there is timed qualifying for a race in all forms of motorsports. In all the years of watching racing, I've never heard that statement until RC came up with it. David Bailey was the best.
Blair is a very experienced professional racer.
JS and RC no brainer, but I also kind of like the English guy too. Blair would also be ok.
Don’t really care as long as DB is in the booth. That guy carry’s the team.
JT is okay in the floor, great questions but a little more emotion would be nice. Weege on the floor is mint, would like to see him get some booth time.
Screw it, I added a Weege option.
