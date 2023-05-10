Who Should be Announcing Supercross? | POLL

ML512
ML512 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'm sure some users will disagree with all these and want to answer "get David Bailey and Art Eckman back in the booth" but this poll is semi-realistic. Of the analysts and color commentators we've seen in the booth this year, which combination would you most like to see in 2024?

Poll Who Should be Announcing Supercross

 

Who Should be Announcing Supercross in 2024?

|
Magoofan
Magoofan 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Ralph and Fro

1
8
CraigCrashes
CraigCrashes 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Ralph & Daniel Blair full time. 
 

Switch between Ricky and James every weekend 

2
ML512
ML512 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
CraigCrashes wrote:

Ralph & Daniel Blair full time. 
 

Switch between Ricky and James every weekend 

As I mentioned in the poll heading, I went for realism. Ralph won't be coming back ever do to his WSX deal and I believe this year might be his last year announcing in general. At least, that's what I heard.

1

moto67e
moto67e 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

I'm a huge RC fan and was never a Stewart fan. But James is WAY better in the booth than RC. And the only play by play guy I want is DB. 

1911
1911 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

None of the above! 
IMG 2830

 Mic Drop! All others are a cheap knock off!

2
1
SoCalMX70
SoCalMX70 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

DB and JS are an easy choice. Behind that I'd say Diffey and JS.

Not big on a 3 man team for all season. Select races it's fine. Bring in a random pro (RC, McGrath, Reed, etc) for those.

2
alannevers
alannevers 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

Leigh, Ricky, and James together gives the professionalism as well as the excitement and experience all together. It’s indisputable.

Magoofan
Magoofan 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
1911 wrote:
None of the above!   Mic Drop! All others are a cheap knock off!

None of the above! 
IMG 2830

 Mic Drop! All others are a cheap knock off!

Grinning

...for those who remember.    Well played.

 

I wasn't kidding, I miss Ralph and Fro.   I know that wasn't a "reality" response.   Ralph IS moto.

JS is kick ass in the booth.   RC is starting to wear thin for me. 

1
tuttle425
tuttle425 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

I chose Blair, RC and JS.  I think a three man booth is better than a two man booth.  Blair is just great.  I like Diffey as well but Blair is better IMO.  If I could pick anyone I would choose Weege, Blair and the third would rotate between a few different color guys.

vet323
vet323 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Weigant and DB would be amazing. 

4
GrapeApe
GrapeApe 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

Write-in vote for Blair and Glover

1
ML512
ML512 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
tuttle425 wrote:
I chose Blair, RC and JS.  I think a three man booth is better than a two man booth.  Blair is just great.  I like Diffey...

I chose Blair, RC and JS.  I think a three man booth is better than a two man booth.  Blair is just great.  I like Diffey as well but Blair is better IMO.  If I could pick anyone I would choose Weege, Blair and the third would rotate between a few different color guys.

I love Weege and Blair together personally, I only didn't add that as an option due to the fact they haven't actually put Weege in the booth this year, just on the floor.

1
ML512
ML512 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
GrapeApe wrote:

Write-in vote for Blair and Glover

Glover already said he wouldn't do it full-time. Says it doesn't pay enough. Laughing

MX Guy
MX Guy 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

DB and RV

tuttle425
tuttle425 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
tuttle425 wrote:
I chose Blair, RC and JS.  I think a three man booth is better than a two man booth.  Blair is just great.  I like Diffey...

I chose Blair, RC and JS.  I think a three man booth is better than a two man booth.  Blair is just great.  I like Diffey as well but Blair is better IMO.  If I could pick anyone I would choose Weege, Blair and the third would rotate between a few different color guys.

ML512 wrote:
I love Weege and Blair together personally, I only didn't add that as an option due to the fact they haven't actually put Weege in the...

I love Weege and Blair together personally, I only didn't add that as an option due to the fact they haven't actually put Weege in the booth this year, just on the floor.

Honestly, as long as Todd Harris is never in the booth again I am fine with anyone.

ML512
ML512 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
tuttle425 wrote:

Honestly, as long as Todd Harris is never in the booth again I am fine with anyone.

I agree with you. I'm not a fan of Todd Harris in the booth, worst rounds of the year from the booth side in my opinion... I actually really like Leigh Diffey, love listening to him in motorsports and I think he does a solid job with Supercross...but I do think Blair does a better job when it comes to our sport.

 

BobbyB117
BobbyB117 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 15 minutes ago

Daniel Blair and weege or some one new. stewy isnt terrible. but the rest of them are terrible. RC defiantly needs out. all he does is cut off the other guys then say exactly what they were saying. 

1
sammy_lethal 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Let’s just remember Ricky, Lee, and Todd have done hundreds of these things.  Daniel has done 10 and James maybe 4 and they are already so much better than the “professionals”.  If Daniel isn’t in the booth full time next year the only reason would be corporate politics.  James and DB would be sooo good together.  

Bill_Carroll
Bill_Carroll 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

No Diffy, Blair, Stew option so I voted Blair and Stew

chipj
chipj 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Ricky was a great racer and he deserves all the credit he gets for that, BUT I can't listen to him announce SX/MX. My favorite is Fro, but if he isn't an option I'd be happy with Stew.

Titan1
Titan1 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

This is probably just me, but am I the only person that thinks its weird that in the most exciting sport on the planet, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RACE, the color commentators apparently have nothing to talk about, and so they spend 95% of the air time talking about a conversation with the rider and dinner the night before, or the riders off track hobbies, or the wife/girl friends social media following, or anything else OTHER than the actual race (while we watch the rider rip around a track).  Leave that stuff for between moto's...call the race during the race.

So I vote for someone that will actually call the race, and do it with some genuine enthusiasm...Paul Malin? What's that guy that calls the downhill mountain bike races doing...is he available?

1
FlickitFlat Just now
Just now

Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jeff Emig, and Daniel Blair on the floor.  

Moto Jimmy
Moto Jimmy 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Professional commentators need to be able to COMMUNICATE!  Enough with the past champions being used in these roles.  Blair and Weege know enough about the sport to cover the 'racer' role and they know how to communicate effectively. 

1
TyphoonTony
TyphoonTony 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

I am going with Blair and Bubba. RC is okay but someone needs to tell him there is no such thing as "timed qualifying practice", which he states all the time. There is practice for a race and there is timed qualifying for a race in all forms of motorsports. In all the years of watching racing, I've never heard that statement until RC came up with it. David Bailey was the best.

BobbyB117
BobbyB117 1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Moto Jimmy wrote:
Professional commentators need to be able to COMMUNICATE!  Enough with the past champions being used in these roles.  Blair and Weege know enough about the sport...

Professional commentators need to be able to COMMUNICATE!  Enough with the past champions being used in these roles.  Blair and Weege know enough about the sport to cover the 'racer' role and they know how to communicate effectively. 

Blair is a very experienced professional racer.

burn1986
burn1986 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

JS and RC no brainer, but I also kind of like the English guy too. Blair would also be ok.

1
CPan
CPan Just now
Just now

Don’t really care as long as DB is in the booth. That guy carry’s the team.
 

JT is okay in the floor, great questions but a little more emotion would be nice. Weege on the floor is mint, would like to see him get some booth time. 

ML512
ML512 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Screw it, I added a Weege option. Laughing

2

