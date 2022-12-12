Welcome Lewis Phillips - Vital MX Content Manager

10 hours ago Edited Date/Time 10 hours ago

2022 has been quite the busy year for Vital MX and I'm very pleased to be closing out the year with another addition to our staff, with someone that a majority of our viewers already know from his excellent work covering the sport but from the other side of the pond. Lewis Phillips makes his official start today as our new Content Manager and will be making the trek over to the US shortly for the upcoming Supercross season. While Lewis is no stranger to covering racing over here, this will be the first time we get to see his content from every single round as he converts from traveling and covering the full MXGP circuit for the last eight years, to making his way to every Supercross and Pro Motocross race instead. However, MXGP won't go by the way-side as Lewis will also be increasing Vital MX's coverage and insight into the World Championship as well.

Lewis is already semi-regular on the forum and you'll be seeing him chime in on various topics. We're also very excited for the new content ideas we're putting in place that Lewis will head up and be bringing to us all to enjoy. His enthusiasm for the sport is nearly unmatched, which is reflected by his work and list of new ideas. If you need to reach him, his new contact is LPhillips@VitalMX.com