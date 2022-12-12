Welcome Lewis Phillips - Vital MX Content Manager

2022 has been quite the busy year for Vital MX and I'm very pleased to be closing out the year with another addition to our staff, with someone that a majority of our viewers already know from his excellent work covering the sport but from the other side of the pond. Lewis Phillips makes his official start today as our new Content Manager and will be making the trek over to the US shortly for the upcoming Supercross season. While Lewis is no stranger to covering racing over here, this will be the first time we get to see his content from every single round as he converts from traveling and covering the full MXGP circuit for the last eight years, to making his way to every Supercross and Pro Motocross race instead. However, MXGP won't go by the way-side as Lewis will also be increasing Vital MX's coverage and insight into the World Championship as well.
Lewis is already semi-regular on the forum and you'll be seeing him chime in on various topics. We're also very excited for the new content ideas we're putting in place that Lewis will head up and be bringing to us all to enjoy. His enthusiasm for the sport is nearly unmatched, which is reflected by his work and list of new ideas. If you need to reach him, his new contact is LPhillips@VitalMX.com
So you hired someone to hang with at the races. J/k...glad Vital is growing.
Welcome Lewis!
Works for me! Looking forward to seeing his contributions.
Outstanding
That’s a big one. Hell yea
Nice!
Who keeps the lights on at MX Vice?
Great addition to the Vital team!
Amazing news! I don't think I've ever been as excited for an upcoming season!
This is great! I hope he’s able to connect with a few of the US riders the same way he does with the MXGP guys, especially Seewer.
Cheers!
Great addition, welcome Lewis!
Nice, Welcome
Great to see a Brit on the team 🇬🇧
Lewis is awesome, great news. Vital on the up!
Congrats to Lewis, but I'm a downvote on this move, for purely selfish reasons! I love Lewis' podcasts and his insight into the MXGP series, so he's a staple on my podcast list. His interactions are hilarious, and I learn a ton about the foreign moto scene from him. I hate to lose that for yet another stateside report / reporter from our series; we have enough of those. But it's a great hire for Vital, that's not debatable!
Nice LP!!!
Don't worry, Lewis will still be doing plenty of MXGP coverage for us and we're planning on letting him be his usual self.
Excellent, ML! Thanks for that! As I said, I love his wit and humor, and can't wait for the next podcast! And just so you know, his last one was like in late October or something, so crack the whip on him, he's slacking!
For those of us who have never heard of him- Can you share a bio?
Thanks everyone! I was expecting way more downvotes, haha... I'm excited for what we can do here. Got many ideas.
Like ML said, I'll still be on top of the MXGP scene. Got something lined up with Herlings and Seewer is always there!
Excellent! I love the perspective from Lewis. I crack up at his lack of popular culture knowledge, literally every time it's brought up! Looking forward to having you here!
Welcome, Lewis! It will be great to have someone with more in-depth knowledge of the MXGP side of the sport to learn from. Looking forward to all the new content.
Welcome, Lewis!
A real coup for Vital. Lewis is one of the best in the business. Looking forward to his work at Vital
This brings our full-time edit staff up to four, with a fifth starting shortly as well.
I will give Lewis the majority of the credit for peaking my interest in the MXGP series in 2021 and then keeping me interested in it even throughout the mid-season lull that wound up taking place in 2022. Great addition to the staff, hopefully he gels with (most) of our riders here stateside as well as he does on the GP circuit and it'll be interesting to see if he can coax some more information out of them in those post race pressers, similar to some of the setup scoops we received from Seewer and the like.
Plus I am here for the inevitable Matthes / Phillips pro pit power struggle and subsequent banter on the Pulp show.
Excellent news, LP is a top guy and isnt afraid to ask hard questions.
Been awesome covering GP's , remember sitting in a ferry queue behind him , when he was in a clapped out Ford Fiesta, trying to type up a GP report on his laptop, excited to hear his stuff, post GP Pods were always Gold.
How long before Lewis is sick of Chipotle?
Remotely or will Lewis attend races too?
Either way, a massive congratulations to both Lewis and Vital!
In before someone bitches and complains about his accent.
