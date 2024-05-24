Vital MX Fantasy is Open for Pro Motocross - Fox Raceway

Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Fantasy is open for the Pro Motocross season! (It's actually been open since Wednesday) We have an outdoor championship, plus your points from Supercross carry-on into a full-season championship as well.

I just went through and updated a few injuries on the selection list...

If you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts, plus check them afterward, and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

This week's featured brand is Luxon MX. Luxon is giving away a set of their generation three triple clamps with four-post rubber mounted bar mounts as a series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series each! Fifth place in any of the individual series will score you fresh triple clamps for your ride. Thanks to Luxon for supporting fantasy.

Also a note about private leagues, it says to add a password but if you leave that area blank, it'll be an open league and won't require a password to have others join.

Weekly Prizes

1st place: FXR jersey

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat

7th place: DT1 air filter

8th place: Mika Metals grips

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo

11th place: Maxima SC-1

12th place: Arai hat

Season Grand Prizes

1st place: Kawasaki Elektrode

2nd place: Troy Lee Designs helmet, jersey, pants, and gloves

3rd place: Yoshimura complete stainless exhaust system.

4th place: Arai VX4 Pro Helmet

5th place: Luxon MX Gen3 clamps with 4-Post rubber bar mounts

6th place: FMF 2-stroke pipe & silencer combo or a 4-stroke Factory 4.1 Slip-on

7th place: DeCal Works full graphics kit

8th place: FXR jersey, pants, and gloves with sublimated name and number

9th place: Guts Racing complete seat

10th place: EVS Axel "Slayco" knee guards

11th place: Mika Metal handlebar and grip combo

12th place: Engine Ice - 6 kits - case of coolant, hat, and socks

13th place: 100% Armega goggles

14th place: DT-1 Air Filter kit

15th place: Eagle Grit MX Bundle