Vancouver WSX Links

Vancouver
FIM World Supercross Championship
World Supercross Championship
Vancouver World Supercross - Round 1

Animated Track Map

Tickets
Event Info
Official WSX Website
Series Schedule

Team Lineups / Entry List

How to Watch WSX in Your Country (USA is on FS1/FS2)

Schedule (Pacific Time):

I'm unsure of which live timing/results website they'll be using. They used a couple of different ones last year. Once I find out, I'll update the post.

1
Thanks, I’m out coaching today so need live timing 

