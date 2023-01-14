Travis Pastrana to Race the 2023 Daytona 500? - NASCAR Cup Series

Not sure if anyone saw this but it's rumored/unofficially confirmed that Travis Pastrana will line up for the 2023 edition of the Daytona 500 for NASCAR Cup Team 23XI Racing (verbalized as 23-11 Racing, a wordplay on team owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's professional numbers). He'll have to make his way in through timed qualifying, as it's a third entry for the team and outside the two cars they have charters for (which are guaranteed their way into the race). He'll be trying to qualify his way in against seven-time NASCAR Champ Jimmie Johnson, who is racing a part-time schedule in a third car for a team he just bought into, the former Petty GMS Racing. Now named Legacy Motor Club.
The main sponsor on his car would likely be Black Rifle Coffee for the race, but there should be an official announcement this week.
If you're not a NASCAR fan, will you tune in or keep an eye on the race to see how our own will do?
I dont know what his oval racing pedigree is, but that is a huge step.
Adds some interest
He’s made starts in the Busch league and Truck Series, but this will be his first start in the premier Cup Series.
They've taken away so much power since he was in Xfinity, The cup cars are probably slower than what he drove the last time he tried Nascar. He'll be fine.
I love TP but he had a hard time staying focused and patient when he was driving in the Xfinity series for Roush. Those are shorter races than Cup series races. Who the hell thought this was a good idea?
The only reason I will watch will be to see how he does.
Pretty cool for Travis
I like Pastrana, but even that won't get me to watch the cars turn left.
What about when they turn right as well?
I have to agree.
NASCAR has to be one of the most boring sports in the world. It sure as hell isn't what it was back in the 60's/70's. It's long been ruined.
This is why when people say "we need to grow SX/MX", I cringe. Because all I see is what has been done to NASCAR, NFL, MLB, NBA....etc etc etc.....
If he was racing a road course, maybe.
Is he going to try a backflip over the finish line stripe? 🤦♂️😆😆
Best of luck to him. It would be cool to see him get in.
I've heard that the news will be official on Tuesday. I really hope gets in for Sunday and does his best to stay out of the big one.
Nascar in the 90's was badass.
Last year with the new car the racing was pretty damn good. TP199 is awesome, but I think when it comes to pack racing he is gonna be out of his element.
The current gen Cup cars have been handing out a lot of concussions in relatively mild wrecks. That's a big risk for Travis to take, especially at a track like Daytona.
They have made some significant changes for this season to the rear crash structure to change that. Will see if it makes a difference
I watch a ton of circle track racing. Mainly sprint cars/dirt late models. Kyle larson sort of brought me back into watching nascar when I don’t have much going on on Sunday afternoons. Will be tough for Travis to race his way into the 500.
