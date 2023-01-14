Travis Pastrana to Race the 2023 Daytona 500? - NASCAR Cup Series

9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

Not sure if anyone saw this but it's rumored/unofficially confirmed that Travis Pastrana will line up for the 2023 edition of the Daytona 500 for NASCAR Cup Team 23XI Racing (verbalized as 23-11 Racing, a wordplay on team owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's professional numbers). He'll have to make his way in through timed qualifying, as it's a third entry for the team and outside the two cars they have charters for (which are guaranteed their way into the race). He'll be trying to qualify his way in against seven-time NASCAR Champ Jimmie Johnson, who is racing a part-time schedule in a third car for a team he just bought into, the former Petty GMS Racing. Now named Legacy Motor Club.

The main sponsor on his car would likely be Black Rifle Coffee for the race, but there should be an official announcement this week.

If you're not a NASCAR fan, will you tune in or keep an eye on the race to see how our own will do?