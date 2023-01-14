Travis Pastrana to Race the 2023 Daytona 500? - NASCAR Cup Series

Travis Pastrana
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14102
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

pastranadaytona500

Not sure if anyone saw this but it's rumored/unofficially confirmed that Travis Pastrana will line up for the 2023 edition of the Daytona 500 for NASCAR Cup Team 23XI Racing (verbalized as 23-11 Racing, a wordplay on team owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's professional numbers). He'll have to make his way in through timed qualifying, as it's a third entry for the team and outside the two cars they have charters for (which are guaranteed their way into the race). He'll be trying to qualify his way in against seven-time NASCAR Champ Jimmie Johnson, who is racing a part-time schedule in a third car for a team he just bought into, the former Petty GMS Racing. Now named Legacy Motor Club.

The main sponsor on his car would likely be Black Rifle Coffee for the race, but there should be an official announcement this week. 

If you're not a NASCAR fan, will you tune in or keep an eye on the race to see how our own will do?

7
|
philG
Profile picture for user philG
Posts
8299
Joined
5/12/2012
Location
GB
philG 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

I dont know what his oval racing pedigree is, but that is a huge step. 

Adds some interest

1
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14102
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
philG wrote:

I dont know what his oval racing pedigree is, but that is a huge step. 

Adds some interest

He’s made starts in the Busch league and Truck Series, but this will be his first start in the premier Cup Series.

1
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1343
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

They've taken away so much power since he was in Xfinity, The cup cars are probably slower than what he drove the last time he tried Nascar. He'll be fine.

2
olds cool
Profile picture for user olds cool
Posts
2510
Joined
1/17/2010
Location
Claremont, NC US
olds cool 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I love TP but he had a hard time staying focused and patient when he was driving in the Xfinity series for Roush.  Those are shorter races than Cup series races.  Who the hell thought this was a good idea?

neverwas
Profile picture for user neverwas
Posts
2446
Joined
8/17/2006
Location
Tucson, AZ US
neverwas 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

The only reason I will watch will be to see how he does.

Pretty cool for Travis

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
38886
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I like Pastrana, but even that won't get me to watch the cars turn left. 

4
1
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14102
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

I like Pastrana, but even that won't get me to watch the cars turn left. 

What about when they turn right as well?

Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
1770
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

I like Pastrana, but even that won't get me to watch the cars turn left. 

I have to agree.

 

NASCAR has to be one of the most boring sports in the world.     It sure as hell isn't what it was back in the 60's/70's.    It's long been ruined.

 

This is why when people say "we need to grow SX/MX", I cringe.     Because all I see is what has been done to NASCAR, NFL, MLB, NBA....etc etc etc.....

 

 

 

 

2
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
38886
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

I like Pastrana, but even that won't get me to watch the cars turn left. 

ML512 wrote:

What about when they turn right as well?

If he was racing a road course, maybe. 

Falcon
Profile picture for user Falcon
Posts
8790
Joined
11/16/2011
Location
Menifee, CA US
Falcon 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Is he going to try a backflip over the finish line stripe? 🤦‍♂️😆😆

Best of luck to him. It would be cool to see him get in.

spd721
Profile picture for user spd721
Posts
1347
Joined
9/23/2009
Location
Fenton, MO US
spd721 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I've heard that the news will be official on Tuesday.  I really hope gets in for Sunday and does his best to stay out of the big one.

Sandusky26
Profile picture for user Sandusky26
Posts
1955
Joined
7/28/2021
Location
Eastern, NC US
Sandusky26 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

I like Pastrana, but even that won't get me to watch the cars turn left. 

Nascar in the 90's was badass.

1
Munson'd
Profile picture for user Munson'd
Posts
328
Joined
8/19/2019
Location
Madison, WI US
Munson'd 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Last year with the new car the racing was pretty damn good.  TP199 is awesome, but I think when it comes to pack racing he is gonna be out of his element.

MX304
Profile picture for user MX304
Posts
144
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
MX304 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The current gen Cup cars have been handing out a lot of concussions in relatively mild wrecks. That's a big risk for Travis to take, especially at a track like Daytona.

Racerman967
Profile picture for user Racerman967
Posts
398
Joined
1/1/2019
Location
Littleton, CO US
Racerman967 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MX304 wrote:
The current gen Cup cars have been handing out a lot of concussions in relatively mild wrecks. That's a big risk for Travis to take, especially...

The current gen Cup cars have been handing out a lot of concussions in relatively mild wrecks. That's a big risk for Travis to take, especially at a track like Daytona.

They have made some significant changes for this season to the rear crash structure to change that. Will see if it makes a difference

1
Jdog2221
Profile picture for user Jdog2221
Posts
87
Joined
12/27/2021
Location
Burgettstown, PA US
Jdog2221 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I watch a ton of circle track racing. Mainly sprint cars/dirt late models. Kyle larson sort of brought me back into watching nascar when I don’t have much going on on Sunday afternoons. Will be tough for Travis to race his way into the 500.

2

