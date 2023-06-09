Thunder Valley National & MXGP of Germany Links

Thunder Valley National - Round 3
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 9:00 AM Pacific, 11:00 AM Central, 12:00 PM Eastern
Watch All Motos LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the DELAYED Broadcast on CNBC on June 11th/June 12th at 11:00 PM Pacific (June 11th), 1:00 AM Central (June 12th), 2:00 AM Eastern (June 12th)
Schedule (Mountain Time):
MXGP of Germany - Round 9
Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
EMX125 Entry List
Entry lists have been added.
