Tampa Supercross Links

Tampa - Round 5
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock and Telemundo at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern
Schedule (Eastern Time):
Based on the Track Map picture I'm going to guesstimate 48 second lap times for the fast guys.
