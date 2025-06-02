Tampa Supercross Links

Related:
Vital Links
Tampa
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13450
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2
Edited Date/Time 19 hours ago

Tampa - Round 5

Rd05 Tampa Render02

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub

Animated Track Map

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Supercross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock and Telemundo at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Eastern Time):

scscsc

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Fantasy
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)

3
|
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
155
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w Just now
Just now

Based on the Track Map picture I'm going to guesstimate 48 second lap times for the fast guys.

Post a reply to: Tampa Supercross Links