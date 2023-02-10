Tampa Supercross Links

Tampa - Round 5

Rd06 Tampa Overview01.png?VersionId=lm9MyQMT6rN9hLgOA2mmf4Zde6oLRCb

Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Animated Track Map
Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
Opening Ceremonies LIVE on Peacock at 3:30 PM Pacific, 5:30 PM Central, 6:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern
NEXT DAY Broadcast on February 12th on NBC at 1:00 PM Pacific, 3:00 PM Central, 4:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on February 12th/13th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (February 12th), 12:00 AM Central (February 13th), and 1:00 AM Eastern (February 13th)

250 East Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Raceday Schedule (Eastern Time):

sch

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Twitter 

The Tampa SX replay on the regular NBC network at the same time as the Super Bowl pre-game show.  Get everybody you know to turn on NBC during that time, whether they are watching or not.  Wouldn't it be cool if Supercross got bigger ratings than the Super Bowl pregame show?  A boy can dream can't he?

