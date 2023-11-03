SXGP of Abu Dhabi (World Supercross) Links

GD2
GD2 1 day ago
1 day ago

SXGP of Abu Dhabi - Round 2

251527 hero-2-2.jpg?VersionId=s9V0kO9lzRBAOEbtZoahM l1CAnimated Track Map

Tickets
Event Info
Official WSX Website
Series Schedule

Watch LIVE on WSX.TV

Live Timing
Results

Event Schedule:

cff7c4c9cac1ed316943d639df145874.png?VersionId=ClTm otSD

tmx860
tmx860 1 day ago
1 day ago

Airing on FS1 Sunday 11/5 at 10am ET and re-airing at 5:30pm ET and also on FS2 at 11pm ET. 

Old Mate
Old Mate 1 day ago
1 day ago

Any you tube or vids on practice etc

h20
h20 19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Old Mate wrote:
Any you tube or vids on practice etc

Any you tube or vids on practice etc

Is the only way to watch it live buying it on WSX website?  
 

I swear I watched the first round for free, I don’t remember what platform though.

IMG 8333

 

h20 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

IMG 8332

Lightning78
Lightning78 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

The whole broadcast stream is already up on youtube....I just watched the whole thing

h20
h20 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Lightning78 wrote:
The whole broadcast stream is already up on youtube....I just watched the whole thing

The whole broadcast stream is already up on youtube....I just watched the whole thing

Underwhelming to say the least.  This was in an arena instead of a stadium like London 

