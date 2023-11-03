SXGP of Abu Dhabi (World Supercross) Links

Posts
SXGP of Abu Dhabi - Round 2
Airing on FS1 Sunday 11/5 at 10am ET and re-airing at 5:30pm ET and also on FS2 at 11pm ET.
Any you tube or vids on practice etc
Is the only way to watch it live buying it on WSX website?
I swear I watched the first round for free, I don’t remember what platform though.
The whole broadcast stream is already up on youtube....I just watched the whole thing
Underwhelming to say the least. This was in an arena instead of a stadium like London
https://www.youtube.com/live/JetIsBlHV94?si=5F8rWxGQs6_e9Bhf
