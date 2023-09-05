SuperMotocross Rider Entry List | Confirmed

3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Just announced via a press conference.

450 SMX

Seeded into mains (19 riders due to Tomac's injury)

1. Chase Sexton

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Jett Lawrence

4. Adam Cianciarulo

5. Dylan Ferrandis

6. Cooper Webb

7. Jason Anderson

8. Ken Roczen

9. Justin Barcia

10. Fredrik Noren

11. Grant Harlan

12. Garrett Marchbanks

13. Ty Masterpool

14. Justin Hill

15. Kyle Chisholm

16. Dean Wilson

17. Shane McElrath

18. Colt Nichols

19. Joshua Hill

450 LCQ for all three rounds (subject to change) - Three riders will transfer to the main event.

1. Phillip Nicoletti (was 23rd in points)

2. Kevin Moranz (was 25th in points)

3. Justin Starling (was 27th in points)

4. Josh Cartwright (was 32nd in points)

5. Jerry Robin (was 33rd in points)

6. Jeremy Hand (was 35th in points)

7. Bryce Shelly (was 38th in points)

8. Jace Kessler (was 40th in points)

9. Max Miller

10. TBA

250 SMX

Seeded into mains (18 riders due to Hymas' injury and Jett Lawrence choosing to race 450)

1. Hunter Lawrence

2. Haiden Deegan

3. Levi Kitchen

4. RJ Hampshire

5. Jo Shimoda

6. Tom Vialle

7. Maximus Vohland

8. Justin Cooper

9. Jordon Smith

10. Jalek Swoll

11. Ryder DiFrancesco

12. Talon Hawkins

13. Max Anstie

14. Pierce Brown

15. Dilan Schwartz

16. Carson Mumford

17. Caden Braswell

18. Seth Hammaker

250 LCQ for all three rounds (subject to change) - four riders will transfer to the main event.

1. Chris Blose (was 23rd in points)

2. Derek Kelley (was 24th in points)

3. Cullin Park (was 27th in points)

4. Austin Forkner (was 31st in points)

5. Coty Schock (was 32nd in points)

6. Preston Kilroy (was 37th in points)

7. Joshua Varize (was 39th in points)

8. Michael Hicks (was 43rd in points)

9. Hunter Yoder (was 44th in points)

10. Luke Neese (was 48th in points)

Who opted out or is injured.

450 SMX

9th in points: Eli Tomac - Returning from injury, not cleared to ride yet.

21st in points: Jose Butron - Has never raced Supercross, opted out.

22nd in points: Christian Craig - Just returning from injury, isn't physically cleared to race.

24th in points: Lorenzo Locurcio - Injured late in Pro Motocross season, had shoulder surgery.

26th in points: Derek Drake - Unknown

28th in points: Benny Bloss - Opted out to focus on team/bike change and focus on 2024 season.

29th in points: Romain Pape - Unknown

30th in points: Joey Savatgy - Couldn't get program together in time.

31st in points: Justin Cooper - Racing 250 SMX class.

34th in points: Harri Kullas - Has a conflicting race schedule in Europe.

36th in points: Cade Clason - Had conflicting personal event.

37th in points: Luca Marsalisi - Opted out.

40th in points: Ryan Surratt - Opted out due to conflicting schedule with his off-road racing and lack of Supercross prep.