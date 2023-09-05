SuperMotocross Rider Entry List | Confirmed

Just announced via a press conference.
450 SMX
Seeded into mains (19 riders due to Tomac's injury)
1. Chase Sexton
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Jett Lawrence
4. Adam Cianciarulo
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Cooper Webb
7. Jason Anderson
8. Ken Roczen
9. Justin Barcia
10. Fredrik Noren
11. Grant Harlan
12. Garrett Marchbanks
13. Ty Masterpool
14. Justin Hill
15. Kyle Chisholm
16. Dean Wilson
17. Shane McElrath
18. Colt Nichols
19. Joshua Hill
450 LCQ for all three rounds (subject to change) - Three riders will transfer to the main event.
1. Phillip Nicoletti (was 23rd in points)
2. Kevin Moranz (was 25th in points)
3. Justin Starling (was 27th in points)
4. Josh Cartwright (was 32nd in points)
5. Jerry Robin (was 33rd in points)
6. Jeremy Hand (was 35th in points)
7. Bryce Shelly (was 38th in points)
8. Jace Kessler (was 40th in points)
9. Max Miller
10. TBA
250 SMX
Seeded into mains (18 riders due to Hymas' injury and Jett Lawrence choosing to race 450)
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Haiden Deegan
3. Levi Kitchen
4. RJ Hampshire
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Tom Vialle
7. Maximus Vohland
8. Justin Cooper
9. Jordon Smith
10. Jalek Swoll
11. Ryder DiFrancesco
12. Talon Hawkins
13. Max Anstie
14. Pierce Brown
15. Dilan Schwartz
16. Carson Mumford
17. Caden Braswell
18. Seth Hammaker
250 LCQ for all three rounds (subject to change) - four riders will transfer to the main event.
1. Chris Blose (was 23rd in points)
2. Derek Kelley (was 24th in points)
3. Cullin Park (was 27th in points)
4. Austin Forkner (was 31st in points)
5. Coty Schock (was 32nd in points)
6. Preston Kilroy (was 37th in points)
7. Joshua Varize (was 39th in points)
8. Michael Hicks (was 43rd in points)
9. Hunter Yoder (was 44th in points)
10. Luke Neese (was 48th in points)
Who opted out or is injured.
450 SMX
9th in points: Eli Tomac - Returning from injury, not cleared to ride yet.
21st in points: Jose Butron - Has never raced Supercross, opted out.
22nd in points: Christian Craig - Just returning from injury, isn't physically cleared to race.
24th in points: Lorenzo Locurcio - Injured late in Pro Motocross season, had shoulder surgery.
26th in points: Derek Drake - Unknown
28th in points: Benny Bloss - Opted out to focus on team/bike change and focus on 2024 season.
29th in points: Romain Pape - Unknown
30th in points: Joey Savatgy - Couldn't get program together in time.
31st in points: Justin Cooper - Racing 250 SMX class.
34th in points: Harri Kullas - Has a conflicting race schedule in Europe.
36th in points: Cade Clason - Had conflicting personal event.
37th in points: Luca Marsalisi - Opted out.
40th in points: Ryan Surratt - Opted out due to conflicting schedule with his off-road racing and lack of Supercross prep.
They're still trying to confirm a final 450 LCQ position. I'll go through in a minute and make a list of all the riders that had to turn it down due to injury or inability to compete.
Lame to give invites to people who weren't anywhere near the qualifying position, should just be 20-30, if that means 5 riders line up for the LCQ - oh well
It would look awful on TV to a general viewer to be like "look, we have a five-man race for four positions to qualify!".
Is it even being shown on TV? And is it much better than saying, this person qualified for the elite group by scoring on average, 1 point per race.
Yes, it is being shown on TV.
Nobody could get Savatgy a damn bike? Wow. That is a shame.
At least riders don't just get gifted spots inside the top 20th and have to earn it at all three races. Yeah it's true that we have heard the line "if you're not inside the top 30th, you're out" a little too often, but ML is right, 4-5 riders competing in the LCQ would look silly. I remember one 250 LCQ at Salt Lake two years ago with less than 10 riders, that looked shabby already
I like savagy but damn,there has been riders in the past who bought a bike and went out and did it and it turned into a good thing. Aka barcia and Wilson. It’s only 3 races,sometimes you need to invest in yourself.
Why does it seem like he has been blackballed from the current mfg?
You would think he would make money off it, right? Bizarre. I could be wrong.
The SMX Insider video shows:
450 LCQ (Video List)
1. Phillip Nicoletti (Nicoletti)
2. Kevin Moranz (Moranz)
3. Justin Starling (Drake)
4. Josh Cartwright (Starling)
5. Jerry Robin (Cartwright)
6. Jeremy Hand (Robin)
7. Bryce Shelly (Hand)
8. Jace Kessler (Marsalisi)
9. Max Miller (Shelly)
10. TBA (Kessler)
What a difference between MXGP that can not ill the gate to a huge fight to make it here in the US!
During the press conference, which happened after they recorded that episode, what I have is what Weege listed off. I just checked with Weege and yes, Marilisi and Drake said yes then backed out right before the press conference started. So my list is accurate.
Is there a LCQ race at each of the 3 rounds? If so, can Surratt enter the LCQ at the Coliseum?
Unless someone else bows out from the first two, no, he can't
Got it! Weird to back out.
My fix would be top 22 rider hard cap with only exception to go past 22 is move up, injury or opt out. You pick the highest point guys that want to race until you get 22 full gate. If injury happens once the playoff starts that’s just one bike not on the gate. Put a tough block like the heat races.
I just think having only the best 22 invited only and not running lcq’s would put even more emphasis on the “regular” season and the buble spots 18-24ish.
Will Chase be on a red or orange bike?
SMX playoff rules...https://www.amaproracing.com/assets/view/28547/2023-AMAP-SuperMotocross…
Red
Charlotte, to Chicago, then LA in 14 days ?
What position would he have to finish to break even ?
why opt out if your Drake or Maralisi?
Is Webb confirmed to be racing?
I mean anybody!!!! Rick Ware, Mitch, ML, PULPMX, Swap, Keefer, ANYBODY!!! Get Joey a damn 450! It is absolutely astonishing and disgusting that someone with as much talent as Joey couldn't get someone to loan him a race bike for these 3 races. I am not even a huge Savatgy fan.. but this is some bullsh&#! Joey could easily be a top ten guy.. all that money down the drain!
yes
At end of day, this is just a knee jerk reaction $ series to WSX. Great for the riders to earn more $, but useless to the sport and its record books. The major (& regional) championships are secure and these 3 events will hardly be playoffs (no one eliminated) Rules are spotty and even the industry insiders (Pulp/Swap/Vital etc ) aren't exactly sure what is going down, who is in, who is out what a hybrid track is, what a championship means etc. The big miss is MXSports and MXGP not putting together a Trans Am style outdoor fall series, best on best 250 and 450. Unadilla, HiPoint, RedBud, GH, maybe a Euro round to lead up to Des Nations. Would have much more soul and actually mean something. We have been lucky the past couple years with both SX & Outdoors. Why gum it up with 3 weeks of Monster Cup?
Luckily for you there's college football.....
Maybe because he dared to speak out about Eli stiffing him after gifting him position at the monster cup 🤷♂️
Or he could buy a bike like others have done in the past 🤷♂️
