SuperMotocross Playoff 1 (Charlotte Motor Speedway) Links

Related:
Vital Links
SuperMotocross World Championship
Charlotte Motor Speedway
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11837
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 21 hours ago
21 hours ago Edited Date/Time 13 hours ago

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway

speed.jpg?VersionId=AUXMi1fQNIIwHJQ6Y2.mHF

Tickets
Animated Track Map
Track Info

Official SuperMotocross Website
Full SuperMotocross Schedule

250 & 450 Class Entry Lists

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
Watch the Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Races LIVE on Peacock and the USA Network at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the RE-AIR Broadcast on CNBC on September 10th/September 11th at 10:00 PM Pacific (September 10th), 12:00 AM Central (September 11th), 1:00 AM Eastern (September 11th)

Schedule (Eastern Time):

sch1sch2sch3.png?VersionId=iH3

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)

2
|
kage173
Profile picture for user kage173
Posts
1977
Joined
11/27/2015
Location
TX US
kage173 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Looks like a fun weekend. Kind of random to have the 65s out there. I guess the 50 lap times would take too long?

3
TR72Moto
Profile picture for user TR72Moto
Posts
81
Joined
7/13/2013
Location
Oakley, CA US
TR72Moto 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Absolutely the dumbest start ever if it stays. Let's have 2 parallel straights and at the end we'll turn them head on into each other ! Somethings should just stay the same, a regular start where everyone is going the same direction is probably one.

2
Falcon
Profile picture for user Falcon
Posts
9483
Joined
11/16/2011
Location
Menifee, CA US
Falcon 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
TR72Moto wrote:
Absolutely the dumbest start ever if it stays. Let's have 2 parallel straights and at the end we'll turn them head on into each other...

Absolutely the dumbest start ever if it stays. Let's have 2 parallel straights and at the end we'll turn them head on into each other ! Somethings should just stay the same, a regular start where everyone is going the same direction is probably one.

At the risk of sounding like a bitter old codger, I agree. Even if they bank the turns dramatically, there's a good chance we'll see somebody go over a berm headfirst into other riders.  

1

The Shop

See All »
kxking
Profile picture for user kxking
Posts
621
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Oakville, Ontario CA
kxking 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Never happened even once at MEC....

TR72Moto
Profile picture for user TR72Moto
Posts
81
Joined
7/13/2013
Location
Oakley, CA US
TR72Moto 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Never happened before because they've never turned unto each other, they've merged, but this first turn their turning right into each other.

1

Post a reply to: SuperMotocross Playoff 1 (Charlotte Motor Speedway) Links