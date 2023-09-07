SuperMotocross Playoff 1 (Charlotte Motor Speedway) Links

Posts
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
Watch the Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Races LIVE on Peacock and the USA Network at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the RE-AIR Broadcast on CNBC on September 10th/September 11th at 10:00 PM Pacific (September 10th), 12:00 AM Central (September 11th), 1:00 AM Eastern (September 11th)
Schedule (Eastern Time):
Looks like a fun weekend. Kind of random to have the 65s out there. I guess the 50 lap times would take too long?
Absolutely the dumbest start ever if it stays. Let's have 2 parallel straights and at the end we'll turn them head on into each other ! Somethings should just stay the same, a regular start where everyone is going the same direction is probably one.
At the risk of sounding like a bitter old codger, I agree. Even if they bank the turns dramatically, there's a good chance we'll see somebody go over a berm headfirst into other riders.
Never happened even once at MEC....
Never happened before because they've never turned unto each other, they've merged, but this first turn their turning right into each other.
