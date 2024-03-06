Statement from Rich Taylor (LACR Lawsuit)

Here is a statement from Rich Taylor regarding the LACR lawsuit...
Rich Taylor - "Dear Motocross Family: Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown us despite the widespread speculation surrounding our family and company in the last days. The hundreds of calls and texts showing your continued support, especially from friends and industry professionals, mean more than any of you will ever know. While what we are allowed to say is limited at this point, I hope to provide some clarity about the false information that has been spread. Did we bring a case on behalf of my son? Yes, I did, and trust me, this was not to benefit me or my company. It was what was right for my son under the circumstances.
I started my motocross journey at the young age of 10. Just like most of you, I had a dream of becoming a professional racer. I quickly worked my way up the ladder and turned pro when I was 16. Since that time, I have been fortunate enough to race all over the world, riding in some of the most unique, beautiful, crazy, and challenging tracks. I can genuinely say that I devoted my entire life to our sport, including racing, testing, and developing motorcycles and products for over 40 years.
More than 7 years ago, my son got seriously hurt under circumstances that were far beyond the “norm” for our sport. He fell more than a two-story drop on the backside of a highspeed bowl turn during his last moto of the day at an AMA-sanctioned Road to Mammoth race. From the fall, my son broke 28 bones, including his pelvis, back, sacrum, both arms, both legs, ankles, feet, and ribs, punctured a lung, and tore his internals, which caused severe bleeding and required blood transfusions. In the days, months, and years following the crash, my son had to undergo many surgeries and will continue to have lifelong internal issues.
After his injury, a former Daytona Supercross winner reached out to us and told us that he informed people on the very morning of the race that the backside of the turn where this occurred was very dangerous and needed to be changed (he even filed a declaration with the Court stating so under oath). I unfortunately did not know this prior to the crash or that the area where my son crashed even existed. It was not until I was on the back side of the turn tending to my son that I saw the drop and started yelling at the people around me about why something like that would even be allowed to exist on a track . An injury report from that day, which is mandated and is on record with the AMA describes the extent of the injuries my Son received and corroborates how my son fell 30 feet onto the flat ground. Had my son crashed on the big triple or in the whoops or anywhere on the actual racetrack and suRered the same type of injuries, we would not be here. Those types of crashes are part of our sport. This was not.
The attorney filed the case on my minor son’s behalf and I was named as his guardian. The Judge considered both side’s evidence/arguments and allowed my son’s case to go forward, which eventually led to it being settled without a trial. I am sure that you all know that my son only gets a portion of what the case settles for since seven years worth of attorneys’ fees, out-of-pocket expenses, along with medical bills/insurance reimbursement have to be paid.
In summary, my son raced, was severely injured, and went to the hospital. I did not attempt to suit up and
pretend to be my son. He crashed in his last moto of the day and the race results prove that. Fortunately,
today the track is not closed and I have friends who ride there every week who say it’s better than ever.
I want you all to know that we love and will always love the sport and do all that we can to make sure that we promote its continued safety for everyone, including riders. Misinformation and untruths do nothing but
tarnish our industry. On behalf of my family and I, I thank you again for your continued support and hope we all strive to make our industry better and safer.
Sincerely
RT"
Legal statement from the trial by Rick Ryan:
I, Rick Ryan, declare:
The information set forth herein is personally known to me and if called to testify, I could and would competently testify thereto.
I am a former American Motorcyclist Association (“AMA”) professional motocross racer. I turned professional in 1982. In my professional career, I have participated in several hundred motocross races at dozens of outdoor motocross facilities throughout the world. In 1987, I won the Supercross main event at the Daytona Supercross circuit. I have also placed in the AMA Pro Motocross 125MX, held seven (7) career AMA Pro Motocross 125MX podiums, and won nineteen (19) career AMA Pro Motocross 125MX top fives. Throughout my career as a professional motocross racer, I earned multiple sponsorships, large purses, contingencies, and sponsor bonuses.
I was at Los Angeles County Raceway on February 19, 2017. I arrived at the track early that morning and started walking the track. While walking the track, I walked down a straight portion of the track which led to a banked turn built on a berm. I walked to the top of the turn. I observed that the turn did not have any run off room on the outside of it and had a very steep and near vertical drop off (very similar to a cliff) on the back side of it. I estimate that the vertical drop was around 30 feet.
The condition of the turn immediately caused me significant concern for the safety of the riders. Not only because of the sheer steepness and tremendous likelihood that a rider would be severely injured if he or she went over the top of the turn and off the cliff, but also because the near vertical drop behind the turn was not visible to a rider unless one were to walk all the way to the top of the turn. Additionally, the turn did not have any shelf for run off, or barriers on the outside of it such as hay bales, to prevent riders from going over the edge of the turn.
As soon as I observed this extremely dangerous feature, I looked for a track employee to notify him or her about the condition and ask that it be fixed. I saw a gentleman not far away who was standing next to equipment used at the track. I walked over to where the man was standing, got his attention, pointed him to the turn, and informed him that the turn, including the drop off, needs to be immediately fixed since somebody is going to get seriously injured or killed. The gentlemen told me that he knew exactly what I was speaking about and reassured me that it would be fixed before the races started for the day. Thereafter, I made my way over to where most of the spectators would congregate, an area from which I could no longer observe the turn. I had no reason to believe from that point forward that the feature would not be fixed.
A short while later, I learned that during one of the races a rider had gone over the turn and fallen off the vertical drop on the back of the turn. I was appalled that despite my request and the assurances I had received, the feature had not been fixed and someone was seriously injured when it could have easily been prevented. I have raced on numerous motocross tracks around the country for many years. The feature I observed, including the vertical drop behind the turn, was completely unnecessary, resulted in an extreme departure in course design, and substantially increased the risk of injury and even death during motocross racing.
One of the ways the track operators could have and should have remedied the condition I observed was to create a shallower slope on the back side of the turn. This would not have altered the sport of motocross in any way, and instead would be consistent with the sport. Typically, riders that go off the track rejoin the race at or near the same location where they went off. Adding a shallower slope to the back of the banked turn would facilitate such.
I reviewed a video recording that captures an overhead flyover of the course which the track has described as Exhibit 6. I have also reviewed photographs which the track has described as Exhibit 9. The video and photographs do not depict the banked turn as it existed on the day of the incident. I also reviewed a video of the race from the helmet cam of another rider which the track described as Exhibit 1. The video does show the front side of the banked turn, but at no point does it show where the near vertical drop was on the back side of the turn.
Exactly why I didn’t jump in. It takes 2 pieces of bread to make a sandwich.
Thank you for the clarification. Hopefully Cooksey not only apologizes, but retracts his statements. I liked him before, but this was going to far, and when I called him out on YouTube he refused to step back and instead kept pushing his narrative. Good luck to Rich, his son, and the Taylor family.
Usually the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
Why did this suddenly come to light last week? The incident happened in 2017. What happened that caused this to come into the moto-sphere?
I’m never for track suing.
Until now. If the track is alerted to an egregious error in design which clearly pointed out and they do nothing resulting in this type of injury? That’s not a typical risk when racing Mx.
So just to be clear... The Taylor's filed the suit, not the insurance company. And these statements are attempting to justify this because of a dangerous condition on the track that was not fixed, but everybody raced on it anyways?
It happened in 2017.
Thanks ML. It’s unfortunate to have attention seekers like Cooksey try to fabricate bullshit. We appreciate you taking time to clear things up.
You are right, I put 2021 from the filings I found online last week.
Other than the weird claim of Rich racing as his son... It all adds up?
I literally practiced THAT track back in 2017. Didn't think twice about that berm, but maybe I was just too slow to care. Either way I'm not suing anyone for wadding it up.
If they built an alligator pit we had to double over and I decided to go out there and send it, that's on me...
Sad all the way around. RT's son is seriously injured and he is still supporting the sport, despite the situation.
Who doesn't want safer tracks despite the inherent dangers of racing to begin with ?
I read it the same way. He was worried enough to talk to a track worker/equipment operator, but not worried enough to confirm the change was made before allowing his son to race.
His own words.
EDIT: I mistakenly conflated the statements and thought it was Rich who spoke with the track worker.
Almost like it was a VERY unfortunate accident with terrible consequences, and not something that can be blamed on a person or entity.
Safe is a relative term with this sport.
Thanks for getting this out ML.
And his kid raced on it all day and didn’t get hurt until the last moto
So he sued a track. The important part of the claim was accurate. That’s inexcusable to me. He was at the track if he felt it wasn’t safe he shouldn’t have let his kid race. Period.
This should be the beginning of the end for x brand.
Without him most wouldn’t know a player in the industry sued a track that his customers ride at. Did he embellish the story for clicks? Yep and that’s not right but he did bring enough info out to get the truth out there.
I understand why the back side of the jump was dangerous but not sure I buy that it's that far outside the realm of danger that you can experience at many tracks that I don't want to see closed.
Yeah being that he let his kid race all day, he is either admitting that he wasn’t aware or was aware and didn’t matter till his kid got hurt. Both are bad for different reasons.
Several years ago I walked a track at a local race. I told the promoter I didn’t like the backside of a berm and it dropped off too steep and into a natural rain gutter. He ignored me and in the 3rd or 4th race, a kid went over it and broke his arm.
It was fixed shortly thereafter.
Thank god for no lawsuit.
The first statement, from RT, said he didn’t know that danger existed on the track. The second statement, from Rick Ryan, said that Rick voiced his concern to a track employee.
But will DonM Esquire accept this as proof?
Difference is you walked the track. RT stated he didn’t know the condition existed so clearly he didn’t walk the track with his minor son. Surely someone of his experience knows they should walk the track before a race. To me this shows negligence on his part. I don’t race much anymore but it amazes me when I do and I see very few riders/parents walking the track before practice.
The father and the former pro who noticed the dangerous corner are different people. The father did not know the dangerous conditions existed.
You are right, I stand corrected on that point.
Yeah I got that mixed up at first also. Thought one was his statement today and the other his court statement
No chance.
Exactly which statements should he retract? Sounds like Cooksey was correct the whole time (except for the specifics about RT suiting up as his kid)..
And it was a mammoth qualifier not Loretta's big difference LOL he's a joke looking for clicks
