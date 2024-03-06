Statement from Rich Taylor (LACR Lawsuit)

Here is a statement from Rich Taylor regarding the LACR lawsuit...

Rich Taylor - "Dear Motocross Family: Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown us despite the widespread speculation surrounding our family and company in the last days. The hundreds of calls and texts showing your continued support, especially from friends and industry professionals, mean more than any of you will ever know. While what we are allowed to say is limited at this point, I hope to provide some clarity about the false information that has been spread. Did we bring a case on behalf of my son? Yes, I did, and trust me, this was not to benefit me or my company. It was what was right for my son under the circumstances.

I started my motocross journey at the young age of 10. Just like most of you, I had a dream of becoming a professional racer. I quickly worked my way up the ladder and turned pro when I was 16. Since that time, I have been fortunate enough to race all over the world, riding in some of the most unique, beautiful, crazy, and challenging tracks. I can genuinely say that I devoted my entire life to our sport, including racing, testing, and developing motorcycles and products for over 40 years.

More than 7 years ago, my son got seriously hurt under circumstances that were far beyond the “norm” for our sport. He fell more than a two-story drop on the backside of a highspeed bowl turn during his last moto of the day at an AMA-sanctioned Road to Mammoth race. From the fall, my son broke 28 bones, including his pelvis, back, sacrum, both arms, both legs, ankles, feet, and ribs, punctured a lung, and tore his internals, which caused severe bleeding and required blood transfusions. In the days, months, and years following the crash, my son had to undergo many surgeries and will continue to have lifelong internal issues.

After his injury, a former Daytona Supercross winner reached out to us and told us that he informed people on the very morning of the race that the backside of the turn where this occurred was very dangerous and needed to be changed (he even filed a declaration with the Court stating so under oath). I unfortunately did not know this prior to the crash or that the area where my son crashed even existed. It was not until I was on the back side of the turn tending to my son that I saw the drop and started yelling at the people around me about why something like that would even be allowed to exist on a track . An injury report from that day, which is mandated and is on record with the AMA describes the extent of the injuries my Son received and corroborates how my son fell 30 feet onto the flat ground. Had my son crashed on the big triple or in the whoops or anywhere on the actual racetrack and suRered the same type of injuries, we would not be here. Those types of crashes are part of our sport. This was not.

The attorney filed the case on my minor son’s behalf and I was named as his guardian. The Judge considered both side’s evidence/arguments and allowed my son’s case to go forward, which eventually led to it being settled without a trial. I am sure that you all know that my son only gets a portion of what the case settles for since seven years worth of attorneys’ fees, out-of-pocket expenses, along with medical bills/insurance reimbursement have to be paid.

In summary, my son raced, was severely injured, and went to the hospital. I did not attempt to suit up and

pretend to be my son. He crashed in his last moto of the day and the race results prove that. Fortunately,

today the track is not closed and I have friends who ride there every week who say it’s better than ever.

I want you all to know that we love and will always love the sport and do all that we can to make sure that we promote its continued safety for everyone, including riders. Misinformation and untruths do nothing but

tarnish our industry. On behalf of my family and I, I thank you again for your continued support and hope we all strive to make our industry better and safer.

Sincerely

RT"