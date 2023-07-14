Spring Creek National & MXGP of Czech Republic Links

2023 MXGP
MXGP of Czech Republic
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Spring Creek MX
GD2
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 6 minutes ago

Spring Creek National - Round 7

Tickets
Track Info
Fan Map

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Full Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 8:00 AM Pacific, 10:00 AM Central, 11:00 AM Eastern
Watch All Motos LIVE on Peacock at 11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern
Watch the DELAYED Broadcast on USA Network on July 16th at 9:00 AM Pacific, 11:00 AM Central, 12:00 PM Eastern
Watch the RE-AIR Broadcast on CNBC on July 16th/July 17th at 11:00 PM Pacific (July 16th), 1:00 AM Central (July 17th), 2:00 AM Eastern (July 17th)

Schedule (Central Time):

MXGP of Czech Republic - Round 12

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX85 Entry List
EMX65 Entry List
EMX2T Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

-MAVERICK-
28 minutes ago

Live Qualifying is at 11 am Eastern, not 10 am. 

