Southwick National & MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara Links

Southwick National - Round 5
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Central, 10:00 AM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Peacock at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Encore Broadcast on CNBC on June 30th/July 1st at 11:00 PM Pacific (June 30th), 1:00 AM Central (July 1st), 2:00 AM Eastern (July 1st)
Schedule (Eastern Time):
MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara - Round 11
Track Info
Official MXGP Website
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
The CBS Sports Network air times for the 2nd MX2 & MXGP motos from Indonesia.
Hey just looking for parking advice. I have to pick my bike up from Spitzies Harley in Albany on the way to the race. It will be on a trailer when we roll in. Just wondering on the best spot to park with an 8ft utility trailer? Is there a more secure parking area where I'll feel more comfortable leaving my bike ? Thanks in advance. Go to 'dilla every year but first time at the Wick
