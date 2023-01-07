SevenDeuceDeuce - Adam Enticknap Retires From Supercross

ML512 1 hour ago
Adam Enticknap won't be on track today at Anaheim, as he announces his retirement from Monster Energy Supercross. On a side note, we've heard that we'll be seeing him on TV soon as a commentator for Monster Jam! Click play on the video below for Addy's announcement, it's pretty cool.

 
Fouled Plug 50 minutes ago
Man, that was solid. Seems like such a down to earth guy, that was from the heart.

Thanks for the memories Adam. We wish you well on your future endeavors!

MxAddic 5 minutes ago
Thanks for the effort "SevenDeuceDeuce". I always cheered for you and your brother. You are the epitome of what makes this sport great. I was there in Orlando and yes, you got taken out. I knew it wasn't good. You reaction told everything.

Stay LIT Bro! 

