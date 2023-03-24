Seattle Supercross & MXGP of Sardegna Links

Supercross 2023
Seattle
2023 MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Seattle - Round 11

Rd11 Seattle Overview01

Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 1:30 PM Pacific, 3:30 PM Central, 4:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 PM Pacific, 9:00 PM Central, 10:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on March 25th/26th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (March 25th), 12:00 AM Central (March 26th), 1:00 AM Eastern (March 26th)

250 West Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Race Day Schedule (Pacific Time):
sc 1

 

MXGP of Sardegna - Round 2

DJI 0042

Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

TV Coverage Information

MX2 Class Entry List
MXGP Class Entry List

Live Timing
Results

Full Timetable (Local Time)

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

If my Google skills haven’t failed me, it looks like MXGP should run about 6 hours ahead of Central Time in the U.S. 

So a 10 AM local gate drop will be 2 AM Pacific, 4 AM Central, 5 AM Eastern. 
 

Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong. 

Front242 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 8 minutes ago

don't forget...it's possible the time change from winter to summer this weekend most country's in europe

Saturday night to Sunday at 2 am they move the clocks forward to 3 am

so 7 hours ahead.!!

