Seattle Supercross & MXGP of Sardegna Links

8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago
Seattle - Round 11
Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 1:30 PM Pacific, 3:30 PM Central, 4:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 PM Pacific, 9:00 PM Central, 10:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on March 25th/26th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (March 25th), 12:00 AM Central (March 26th), 1:00 AM Eastern (March 26th)
250 West Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Race Day Schedule (Pacific Time):
MXGP of Sardegna - Round 2
Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
MX2 Class Entry List
MXGP Class Entry List
If my Google skills haven’t failed me, it looks like MXGP should run about 6 hours ahead of Central Time in the U.S.
So a 10 AM local gate drop will be 2 AM Pacific, 4 AM Central, 5 AM Eastern.
Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.
Don't forget that it's round 1 of WMX as well this weekend. Go Courtney!
https://docs2.mxgp.com/docs/2023_MXGP_of_Sardegna_Entry_List_WMX.pdf
don't forget...it's possible the time change from winter to summer this weekend most country's in europe
Saturday night to Sunday at 2 am they move the clocks forward to 3 am
so 7 hours ahead.!!
