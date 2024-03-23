Seattle Open for Picks - Vital MX Fantasy

Sign up here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy
Seattle is open for picks!
This week's featured brand is Luxon MX. Luxon is giving away a set of their generation three triple clamps with four-post rubber mounted bar mounts as a series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series each! Fifth place in any of the individual series will score you fresh triple clamps for your ride. Thanks to Luxon for supporting fantasy.
It's fairly simple, you have a budget, riders cost money, and the riders score your team the same points they do in real life. Restrictions are minor, stay within budget and you have to at least pick one rider from each class. Other than that, have at it!
A couple of things, yes, the game is free but there's a pay option. The free portion of the game makes you eligible for prizes (in all 50 states, and even internationally if you want to pay for the shipping and we can make it happen). The game is in its basic configuration then. If opt for the $10 add-on, you can create private leagues, see more data on the racers, and see live pick trends before the race starts. We'll also keep adding to the paid option as it goes on. Paying will not change what prizes you're eligible for etc, it's just to gain some cool features and support us.
Also a note about private leagues, it says to add a password but if you leave that area blank, it'll be an open league and won't require a password to have others join.
Weekly Prizes
1st place: FXR jersey
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat
7th place: DT1 air filter
8th place: Mika Metals grips
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo
11th place: Maxima SC-1
12th place: Arai hat
Season Grand Prizes
1st place: Kawasaki Elektrode
2nd place: Troy Lee Designs helmet, jersey, pants, and gloves
3rd place: Yoshimura complete stainless exhaust system.
4th place: Arai VX4 Pro Helmet
5th place: Luxon MX Gen3 Pro clamps with 4-Post rubber bar mounts
6th place: FMF 2-stroke pipe & silencer combo or a 4-stroke Factory 4.1 Slip-on
7th place: DeCal Works full graphics kit
8th place: FXR jersey, pants, and gloves with sublimated name and number
9th place: Guts Racing complete seat
10th place: EVS Axel "Slayco" knee guards
11th place: Mika Metal handlebar and grip combo
12th place: Engine Ice - 6 kits - case of coolant, hat, and socks
13th place: 100% Armega goggles
14th place: DT-1 Air Filter kit
15th place: Eagle Grit MX Bundle
Mosiman coming in at $120K.....
Seems high
Glad the West boys are back in action. Gotta go with the Chef 👨🍳
Has the Freckle permanently switched to a 450 now? I know he did Arlington on a 450 but now we're back to the west coast and he's on the 450 entry list.
Didn’t want him to be a default bargain.
The Shop
That's outright Covid tax pricing....Lol
I need to recover from my failed 19 rider team experiment from last week. Bring on the rain!
Post a reply to: Seattle Open for Picks - Vital MX Fantasy