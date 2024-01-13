San Francisco Supercross Links

San Francisco
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
San Francisco - Round 2

Animated Track Map
Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 5:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Central, 8:30 PM Eastern
Watch the DELAYED Broadcast on January 14th on NBC at 11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Race Day Schedule (Pacific Time):

Revised Schedule

https://results.amasupercross.com/xml/sx/events/S2410/schedule.pdf

