San Francisco Open for Picks - Vital MX Fantasy | A1 Results and Prizes

Vital MX Fantasy
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
15126
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
Fantasy
31st
ML512 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

fantasyad1 0

Sign up here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy

San Francisco is open for picks. There will be some stragglers added on Friday morning when the final entry list comes out but the big players are all in there.

It's fairly simple, you have a budget, riders cost money, and the riders score your team the same points they do in real life. Restrictions are minor, stay within budget and you have to at least pick one rider from each class. Other than that, have at it!

A couple of things, yes, the game is free but there's a pay option. The free portion of the game makes you eligible for prizes (in all 50 states, and even internationally if you want to pay for the shipping and we can make it happen). The game is in its basic configuration then. If opt for the $10 add-on, you can create private leagues, see more data on the racers, and see live pick trends before the race starts. We'll also keep adding to the paid option as it goes on. Paying will not change what prizes you're eligible for etc, it's just to gain some cool features and support us.

Also a note about private leagues, it says to add a password but if you leave that area blank, it'll be an open league and won't require a password to have others join.

Lemme know if you have any questions.

Also, here are the winners from week one.

1st place: FXR jersey - afinkbeiner708

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - marx41

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - kylecohrs

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - west_jett

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - Jmo140

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Camb949

7th place: DT1 air filter - motoeuro€€€

8th place: Mika Metals grips - westeast

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - maxer

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - Tbarbs87

11th place: Arai hat - TomacSuperFan

4
|
holyroller1
Profile picture for user holyroller1
Posts
407
Joined
10/6/2018
Location
Cincinnati, OH US
Fantasy
427th
holyroller1 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it?

EDIT - Nevermind. I should have read the post before asking. I assume he will be added Friday. IMO he should be considered a "big player" at least at this point. 

holyroller1
Profile picture for user holyroller1
Posts
407
Joined
10/6/2018
Location
Cincinnati, OH US
Fantasy
427th
holyroller1 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
Be prepared for a mudder ladies...

Be prepared for a mudder ladies...

One of the reasons I want Plessinger on the list.

Black Diesel Bomber 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played.  I thought the team you pick stays in place for the next round and would allow you to benefit from "getting in low" if a long shot you purchased at a low price turns out to be a performer.  When the rider performs his price increases and you would then benefit from a rider you bought at 75K who's now worth 100K....you would probably keep him on the team long term as you got a "discount" for his performance.  This is how a lot of other fantasy games are played and I would suggest looking at making this change in the future.

Structuring it that way, you have the option to swap out a couple riders week to week, and keep the riders you bought at a discount who are performing.  For example ML, you bought Beaumer at 125K and should be able to keep him for that price, while everyone else has to buy him for 10K more this week at 135K.  This also saves a bit of time re-picking a whole team every week.  It's worth a look. 

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
15126
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
Fantasy
31st
ML512 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
holyroller1 wrote:
Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it...

Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it?

EDIT - Nevermind. I should have read the post before asking. I assume he will be added Friday. IMO he should be considered a "big player" at least at this point. 

He's on there.

1
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
15126
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
Fantasy
31st
ML512 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played.  I thought the team...

I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played.  I thought the team you pick stays in place for the next round and would allow you to benefit from "getting in low" if a long shot you purchased at a low price turns out to be a performer.  When the rider performs his price increases and you would then benefit from a rider you bought at 75K who's now worth 100K....you would probably keep him on the team long term as you got a "discount" for his performance.  This is how a lot of other fantasy games are played and I would suggest looking at making this change in the future.

Structuring it that way, you have the option to swap out a couple riders week to week, and keep the riders you bought at a discount who are performing.  For example ML, you bought Beaumer at 125K and should be able to keep him for that price, while everyone else has to buy him for 10K more this week at 135K.  This also saves a bit of time re-picking a whole team every week.  It's worth a look. 

It was discussed in early planning but we wanted it to be a week-to-week game. Also, the system to do what you're suggesting is really complicated from a development side.

1
Black Diesel Bomber 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Here's my team last week.  I should be able to keep all the riders at these prices and drop Hunter to gain another 20K to then use to pickup another cheap rider.  With having to start over, I lose all the appreciation for riders who performed.  25K on Jett, 18K on Smith, etc.

 

Screenshot 2024-01-10 at 9.22.26%E2%80%AFAM.png?VersionId=bo8iD5QUHT5x4SFKU

 

Black Diesel Bomber 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played.  I thought the team...

I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played.  I thought the team you pick stays in place for the next round and would allow you to benefit from "getting in low" if a long shot you purchased at a low price turns out to be a performer.  When the rider performs his price increases and you would then benefit from a rider you bought at 75K who's now worth 100K....you would probably keep him on the team long term as you got a "discount" for his performance.  This is how a lot of other fantasy games are played and I would suggest looking at making this change in the future.

Structuring it that way, you have the option to swap out a couple riders week to week, and keep the riders you bought at a discount who are performing.  For example ML, you bought Beaumer at 125K and should be able to keep him for that price, while everyone else has to buy him for 10K more this week at 135K.  This also saves a bit of time re-picking a whole team every week.  It's worth a look. 

ML512 wrote:
It was discussed in early planning but we wanted it to be a week-to-week game. Also, the system to do what you're suggesting is really complicated...

It was discussed in early planning but we wanted it to be a week-to-week game. Also, the system to do what you're suggesting is really complicated from a development side.

Got it.

holyroller1
Profile picture for user holyroller1
Posts
407
Joined
10/6/2018
Location
Cincinnati, OH US
Fantasy
427th
holyroller1 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
holyroller1 wrote:
Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it...

Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it?

EDIT - Nevermind. I should have read the post before asking. I assume he will be added Friday. IMO he should be considered a "big player" at least at this point. 

ML512 wrote:
He's on there.

He's on there.

Edit - Closed and reopened browser and he is there now. Weird 

Interesting. Maybe my browser is borked.

image-20240110123415-1

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
15126
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
Fantasy
31st
ML512 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
holyroller1 wrote:
Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it...

Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it?

EDIT - Nevermind. I should have read the post before asking. I assume he will be added Friday. IMO he should be considered a "big player" at least at this point. 

ML512 wrote:
He's on there.

He's on there.

holyroller1 wrote:
Edit - Closed and reopened browser and he is there now. Weird  Interesting. Maybe my browser is borked.

Edit - Closed and reopened browser and he is there now. Weird 

Interesting. Maybe my browser is borked.

image-20240110123415-1

Should be between Tomac and Ferrandis. Reload and lemme know if he's still missing.

Toste
Profile picture for user Toste
Posts
354
Joined
5/24/2009
Location
Pahrump, NV US
Fantasy
240th
Toste 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played.  I thought the team...

I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played.  I thought the team you pick stays in place for the next round and would allow you to benefit from "getting in low" if a long shot you purchased at a low price turns out to be a performer.  When the rider performs his price increases and you would then benefit from a rider you bought at 75K who's now worth 100K....you would probably keep him on the team long term as you got a "discount" for his performance.  This is how a lot of other fantasy games are played and I would suggest looking at making this change in the future.

Structuring it that way, you have the option to swap out a couple riders week to week, and keep the riders you bought at a discount who are performing.  For example ML, you bought Beaumer at 125K and should be able to keep him for that price, while everyone else has to buy him for 10K more this week at 135K.  This also saves a bit of time re-picking a whole team every week.  It's worth a look. 

That seems like it would be a heavy lift for the dev team to manage on the back end.

This Vital game is tried and true DFS (a la DraftKings, FanDuel, etc.) and I am here for it! We're only 1 week in and I already like it better than any of the other moto games I've tried.

The only recommendation I would make is that the podium level riders should maybe be a little more expensive and/or the midpack riders should be a little cheaper.

 

holyroller1
Profile picture for user holyroller1
Posts
407
Joined
10/6/2018
Location
Cincinnati, OH US
Fantasy
427th
holyroller1 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ML512 wrote:
He's on there.

He's on there.

holyroller1 wrote:
Edit - Closed and reopened browser and he is there now. Weird  Interesting. Maybe my browser is borked.

Edit - Closed and reopened browser and he is there now. Weird 

Interesting. Maybe my browser is borked.

image-20240110123415-1

ML512 wrote:
Should be between Tomac and Ferrandis. Reload and lemme know if he's still missing.

Should be between Tomac and Ferrandis. Reload and lemme know if he's still missing.

All good. Thanks for putting this all together. Also thanks for giving us an upgrade option to help support the site.

Hell of a team you picked last week!!!!

zookrider62!
Profile picture for user zookrider62!
Posts
5486
Joined
12/22/2008
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
2102nd
zookrider62! 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

going to be checking the weather app non stop for this week

 

also, looks like the newbies are killing the vital regulars Grinning

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3142
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
1527th
Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Had a similar strategy to the points leader last week, but slightly different riders and it failed for me with guys like Hunter not even making the main and other guys going down and getting hurt.

Going the opposite direction this week and spending it on a smaller number of (expensive) guys that I expect to produce.

