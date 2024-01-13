San Francisco Open for Picks - Vital MX Fantasy | A1 Results and Prizes

Sign up here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy
San Francisco is open for picks. There will be some stragglers added on Friday morning when the final entry list comes out but the big players are all in there.
It's fairly simple, you have a budget, riders cost money, and the riders score your team the same points they do in real life. Restrictions are minor, stay within budget and you have to at least pick one rider from each class. Other than that, have at it!
A couple of things, yes, the game is free but there's a pay option. The free portion of the game makes you eligible for prizes (in all 50 states, and even internationally if you want to pay for the shipping and we can make it happen). The game is in its basic configuration then. If opt for the $10 add-on, you can create private leagues, see more data on the racers, and see live pick trends before the race starts. We'll also keep adding to the paid option as it goes on. Paying will not change what prizes you're eligible for etc, it's just to gain some cool features and support us.
Also a note about private leagues, it says to add a password but if you leave that area blank, it'll be an open league and won't require a password to have others join.
Lemme know if you have any questions.
Also, here are the winners from week one.
1st place: FXR jersey - afinkbeiner708
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - marx41
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - kylecohrs
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - west_jett
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - Jmo140
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Camb949
7th place: DT1 air filter - motoeuro€€€
8th place: Mika Metals grips - westeast
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - maxer
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - Tbarbs87
11th place: Arai hat - TomacSuperFan
Why isn't AP listed as a pick? Do all top riders not get listed each week? Maybe he is injured or something and I missed it?
EDIT - Nevermind. I should have read the post before asking. I assume he will be added Friday. IMO he should be considered a "big player" at least at this point.
Be prepared for a mudder ladies...
One of the reasons I want Plessinger on the list.
I just went back in to adjust my team and learned I had a misunderstanding of how this game will be played. I thought the team you pick stays in place for the next round and would allow you to benefit from "getting in low" if a long shot you purchased at a low price turns out to be a performer. When the rider performs his price increases and you would then benefit from a rider you bought at 75K who's now worth 100K....you would probably keep him on the team long term as you got a "discount" for his performance. This is how a lot of other fantasy games are played and I would suggest looking at making this change in the future.
Structuring it that way, you have the option to swap out a couple riders week to week, and keep the riders you bought at a discount who are performing. For example ML, you bought Beaumer at 125K and should be able to keep him for that price, while everyone else has to buy him for 10K more this week at 135K. This also saves a bit of time re-picking a whole team every week. It's worth a look.
He's on there.
It was discussed in early planning but we wanted it to be a week-to-week game. Also, the system to do what you're suggesting is really complicated from a development side.
Here's my team last week. I should be able to keep all the riders at these prices and drop Hunter to gain another 20K to then use to pickup another cheap rider. With having to start over, I lose all the appreciation for riders who performed. 25K on Jett, 18K on Smith, etc.
Got it.
Edit - Closed and reopened browser and he is there now. Weird
Interesting. Maybe my browser is borked.
Should be between Tomac and Ferrandis. Reload and lemme know if he's still missing.
That seems like it would be a heavy lift for the dev team to manage on the back end.
This Vital game is tried and true DFS (a la DraftKings, FanDuel, etc.) and I am here for it! We're only 1 week in and I already like it better than any of the other moto games I've tried.
The only recommendation I would make is that the podium level riders should maybe be a little more expensive and/or the midpack riders should be a little cheaper.
All good. Thanks for putting this all together. Also thanks for giving us an upgrade option to help support the site.
Hell of a team you picked last week!!!!
going to be checking the weather app non stop for this week
also, looks like the newbies are killing the vital regulars
Had a similar strategy to the points leader last week, but slightly different riders and it failed for me with guys like Hunter not even making the main and other guys going down and getting hurt.
Going the opposite direction this week and spending it on a smaller number of (expensive) guys that I expect to produce.
