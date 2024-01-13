San Francisco Open for Picks - Vital MX Fantasy | A1 Results and Prizes

3 hours ago

Sign up here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy

San Francisco is open for picks. There will be some stragglers added on Friday morning when the final entry list comes out but the big players are all in there.

It's fairly simple, you have a budget, riders cost money, and the riders score your team the same points they do in real life. Restrictions are minor, stay within budget and you have to at least pick one rider from each class. Other than that, have at it!

A couple of things, yes, the game is free but there's a pay option. The free portion of the game makes you eligible for prizes (in all 50 states, and even internationally if you want to pay for the shipping and we can make it happen). The game is in its basic configuration then. If opt for the $10 add-on, you can create private leagues, see more data on the racers, and see live pick trends before the race starts. We'll also keep adding to the paid option as it goes on. Paying will not change what prizes you're eligible for etc, it's just to gain some cool features and support us.

Also a note about private leagues, it says to add a password but if you leave that area blank, it'll be an open league and won't require a password to have others join.

Lemme know if you have any questions.

Also, here are the winners from week one.

1st place: FXR jersey - afinkbeiner708

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - marx41

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - kylecohrs

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - west_jett

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - Jmo140

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Camb949

7th place: DT1 air filter - motoeuro€€€

8th place: Mika Metals grips - westeast

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - maxer

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - Tbarbs87

11th place: Arai hat - TomacSuperFan