San Diego Supercross Links

San Diego
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
San Diego - Round 2

Rd02 SanDiego Render04

Animated Track Map

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Supercross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock, USA Network, and Telemundo at 5:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Central, 8:30 PM Eastern

Entry Lists

Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Pacific Time):

sc1 8.png?VersionId=uqV

