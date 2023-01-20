San Diego Supercross Links

16 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 minutes ago

San Diego - Round 2

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub for San Diego.

Tickets

Venue / Track Info

Animated Track Map

Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 1:30 PM Pacific, 3:30 PM Central, 4:30 PM Eastern

The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 PM Pacific, 9:00 PM Central, 10:00 PM Eastern

DELAYED Broadcast on January 22nd/23rd on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (January 22nd), 12:00 AM Central (January 23rd), and 1:00 AM Eastern (January 23rd)

250 Entry List

450 Entry List

Live Timing

Results / Standings

Race Day Schedule (Pacific Time):

Vital MX Twitter

Vital MX Homepage