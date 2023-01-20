San Diego Supercross Links

Posts
San Diego - Round 2
Check out the Vital MX Content Hub for San Diego.
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Animated Track Map
Season TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 1:30 PM Pacific, 3:30 PM Central, 4:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 PM Pacific, 9:00 PM Central, 10:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on January 22nd/23rd on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (January 22nd), 12:00 AM Central (January 23rd), and 1:00 AM Eastern (January 23rd)
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Race Day Schedule (Pacific Time):
Thank you. I am always looking for this pinned thread on the Fridays before a Supercross or National Motocross weekend.
