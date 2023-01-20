San Diego Content Hub

1 day ago Edited Date/Time 45 minutes ago

Welcome to the Content Hub for San Diego. In this top post, you'll find all of the Vital MX content we publish in regard to the race. In the subsequent posts below, you can find even more San Diego-related content such as rider/team-created content and more.

Race Day Content:

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 San Diego Supercross

San Diego Supercross 2023 - RAW Qualifying

Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show

Results Sheet: 2023 San Diego Supercross

Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying

Pre-Race Content:

New Look | Yamaha Factory Racing

San Diego Supercross Race Links

Animated Track Map: 2023 San Diego Supercross

Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton | Team Honda HRC RAW Supercross

Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis | RAW Supercross