San Diego Content Hub

Related:
Content Hub
San Diego
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 day ago
1 day ago Edited Date/Time 45 minutes ago

Content Hub.jpg?VersionId=b.4y4F1vrysiTd7

Welcome to the Content Hub for San Diego. In this top post, you'll find all of the Vital MX content we publish in regard to the race. In the subsequent posts below, you can find even more San Diego-related content such as rider/team-created content and more. 

Race Day Content:

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 San Diego Supercross

San Diego Supercross 2023 - RAW Qualifying

Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show

Results Sheet: 2023 San Diego Supercross

Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying

 Pre-Race Content: 

New Look | Yamaha Factory Racing

San Diego Supercross Race Links

Animated Track Map: 2023 San Diego Supercross

Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton | Team Honda HRC RAW Supercross

Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis | RAW Supercross

3
|
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39060
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 day ago
1 day ago

Racer X Track Preview/Breakdown with Zach Osborne.

The Shop

See All »
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39060
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 day ago
1 day ago
Dirt.Squirt wrote:

I thought they brought in all new dirt? Did it rain?

It did rain, but the track looks nice. 

Someone mentioned they canceled it so that the track could dry out.

Maybe it took longer for Dirt Wurx to finish the track build.

Anyway, it should be great. 

1
USA
Profile picture for user USA
Posts
1775
Joined
9/4/2016
Location
Richmond, TX US
USA 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Is there a reason that this thread is not pinned and the race links thread is pinned instead? I think it makes more sense to have the thread with all of the content pinned.

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14117
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USA wrote:
Is there a reason that this thread is not pinned and the race links thread is pinned instead? I think it makes more sense to have...

Is there a reason that this thread is not pinned and the race links thread is pinned instead? I think it makes more sense to have the thread with all of the content pinned.

So oddly enough, pinned content usually does worse in views in our experience. This feature has enough regular updates to organically move toward the top and continue to catch a user's eye.

3
USA
Profile picture for user USA
Posts
1775
Joined
9/4/2016
Location
Richmond, TX US
USA 21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USA wrote:
Is there a reason that this thread is not pinned and the race links thread is pinned instead? I think it makes more sense to have...

Is there a reason that this thread is not pinned and the race links thread is pinned instead? I think it makes more sense to have the thread with all of the content pinned.

ML512 wrote:
So oddly enough, pinned content usually does worse in views in our experience. This feature has enough regular updates to organically move toward the top and...

So oddly enough, pinned content usually does worse in views in our experience. This feature has enough regular updates to organically move toward the top and continue to catch a user's eye.

Makes sense. Too bad pinned content can't show up on the organic list as well.

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 19 hours ago
19 hours ago
 

 

2
bens 152
Profile picture for user bens 152
Posts
15
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
NZ
bens 152 12 hours ago
12 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

326284099 1609585399557548 1003411869436830860 n

326133149 736868137621818 3073670836514330825 n.jpg?VersionId=T2MwhQ27S9h.ocu.bEplyOY8uvI

Is there a reason HRC ditched the white look for A1? I thought they were going to race with it. Thought it looked cool. 

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39060
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

326284099 1609585399557548 1003411869436830860 n

326133149 736868137621818 3073670836514330825 n.jpg?VersionId=T2MwhQ27S9h.ocu.bEplyOY8uvI

bens 152 wrote:

Is there a reason HRC ditched the white look for A1? I thought they were going to race with it. Thought it looked cool. 

It was just for press day for A1. 

Pit Row

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
 

 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Added links to race day content.

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39060
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Track Walk with Broc Glover and Josh Hill

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

More race day content has been added.

Post a reply to: San Diego Content Hub