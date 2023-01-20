San Diego Content Hub

Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
1 day ago Edited Date/Time 45 minutes ago
Welcome to the Content Hub for San Diego. In this top post, you'll find all of the Vital MX content we publish in regard to the race. In the subsequent posts below, you can find even more San Diego-related content such as rider/team-created content and more.
Race Day Content:
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 San Diego Supercross
San Diego Supercross 2023 - RAW Qualifying
Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show
Results Sheet: 2023 San Diego Supercross
Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying
Pre-Race Content:
New Look | Yamaha Factory Racing
San Diego Supercross Race Links
Animated Track Map: 2023 San Diego Supercross
Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton | Team Honda HRC RAW Supercross
Non-Vital Produced Content:
Watch: 2023 San Diego Supercross Virtual Race - MX Simulator
The Craig Family Vlog | Christian Craig, Factory Husqvarna, and Factory KTM Team Training
Club Life: Episode 6 | The Band Marches On
SMX Insider: Episode 7 | Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto
Racer X Track Preview/Breakdown with Zach Osborne.
The Shop
Moisture-wicking fabric provides a soft, lightweight fit
No press day videos?
Press day was canceled.
I thought they brought in all new dirt? Did it rain?
It did rain, but the track looks nice.
Someone mentioned they canceled it so that the track could dry out.
Maybe it took longer for Dirt Wurx to finish the track build.
Anyway, it should be great.
Is there a reason that this thread is not pinned and the race links thread is pinned instead? I think it makes more sense to have the thread with all of the content pinned.
So oddly enough, pinned content usually does worse in views in our experience. This feature has enough regular updates to organically move toward the top and continue to catch a user's eye.
Makes sense. Too bad pinned content can't show up on the organic list as well.
Is there a reason HRC ditched the white look for A1? I thought they were going to race with it. Thought it looked cool.
It was just for press day for A1.
Race Day
Pit Row
Added links to race day content.
Track Walk with Broc Glover and Josh Hill
More race day content has been added.
Post a reply to: San Diego Content Hub