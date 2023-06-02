Robbie Wageman Out for Hangtown | INJURED

ML512 8 hours ago
BarX Suzuki's Robbie Wageman has announced that he will be missing the upcoming national due to a separated shoulder on Tuesday. His team was amongst a few that had a private test at Fox Raceway post-National. Same day and place that Chase Sexton crashed.

 

 

chasetwo79 4 hours ago
Tuesday at Pala really kicked ass and took names... 

The track really is subpar. The facility is nice, but how it gets a national every year outside of Fox money is wild to me.

DEMONDAVE 4 hours ago
sucks , speedy recoery 

 

