Posts
14501
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
8 hours ago
BarX Suzuki's Robbie Wageman has announced that he will be missing the upcoming national due to a separated shoulder on Tuesday. His team was amongst a few that had a private test at Fox Raceway post-National. Same day and place that Chase Sexton crashed.
Get well soon Robbie!! 👍
Tuesday at Pala really kicked ass and took names...
The track really is subpar. The facility is nice, but how it gets a national every year outside of Fox money is wild to me.
sucks , speedy recoery
Post a reply to: Robbie Wageman Out for Hangtown | INJURED