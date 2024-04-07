RedBud National & MXGP of Lombok Links

2024 MXGP
MXGP of Lombok
Vital Links
RedBud
RedBud MX
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
RedBud National - Round 6

Animated Track Map

Tickets
Track Info

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Pro Motocross Website
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Central, 10:00 AM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Peacock at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch 450 Moto 1 LIVE on NBC at 11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Encore Broadcast on CNBC on July 7th/8th at 11:00 PM Pacific (July 7th), 1:00 AM Central (July 8th), 2:00 AM Eastern (July 8th)

Scouting Moto Combine Entry List
250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Eastern Time):

 

MXGP of Lombok - Round 12

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

How to Watch the MXGP of Lombok

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

The CBS Sport Network air times for the Lombok MX2 & MXGP 2nd motos, (in the opposite direction from last week).

Note: The CBS Sports Network Schedule web page was wrong last week, so double check your local listings.

