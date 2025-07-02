Pro Fantasy League Beta this Weekend

Hey all, some of you may have received an email inviting you to play a Beta version of our new "Pro Fantasy League" this weekend for the Tampa round. If you played fantasy in 2024, you should have the email or if you go check out the dashboard, it's available to select now (image below).

The standard fantasy game you know and love is still there; it's just been renamed Superfan Fantasy to differentiate between it and the new league. Superfan Fantasy carries on with free entry and prizes each week.

You can use the same team or a totally different team in Pro Fantasy, your call.

We're testing out a few different pools for week one. Different entry fees, different payouts, etc.

Once each one fills up, we'll open a new version of it. Good luck to those who want to try it out and have fun!