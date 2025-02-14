Pro Fantasy League Beta for Detroit

Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Hey all, some of you may have received an email inviting you to play a Beta version of our new "Pro Fantasy League" this weekend for the Detroit round. If you played fantasy in 2024, you should have the email or if you go check out the dashboard, it's available to select now (image below).

The standard fantasy game you know and love is still there; it's just been renamed Superfan Fantasy to differentiate between it and the new league. Superfan Fantasy carries on with free entry and prizes each week.

You can use the same team or a totally different team in Pro Fantasy, your call.

Email that went out:

Hello, Fantasy player! We’re entering week two of Pro Fantasy and the exclusive Beta rounds continue. If you played with us last week, welcome back. If you missed out last week, it’s time to put your team management skills to the test and compete against others for real prize money!

How does it work? It’s simple!

Entry Fees: Choose from $5 or $20.

Payouts: Win big with multiple pools every weekend!

Team Selection: Just like our fan league—pick your riders and stay under budget!

You score points based on your riders’ performance on the track. If your combined score is high enough, you could walk away with some cash!

Each pool has details like entry fees, player count, and payout structures. Whether you join a large pool or a smaller one, you can enter multiple teams or change up your selections to increase your chances of winning!

Pro Fantasy is currently in beta testing mode, and is only open to members who played Vital MX fantasy in 2024, so give it a couple weeks before you invite all your friends to play! Also, in compliance with the law, Pro Fantasy is currently only available to adults in these states.

Click here to learn more and get your entries in!

Let’s make this season unforgettable!