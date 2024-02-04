Prize Winners from St. Louis - Vital MX Fantasy

St. Louis' winning team was a 14-man roster, belonging to jock and locking in 150 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,667 spent per point.
This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.
Here are the prize winners from week twelve
1st place: FXR jersey - jock
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - Garretsmith258
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - kshorty88
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - kx137
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - JSmx814
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Jmo140
7th place: DT1 air filter - Yamabog
8th place: Mika Metals grips - rjackso5
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - _Mitch
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - kingmcgrath
11th place: Maxima SC-1: Brs1182
12th place: Arai hat - Suzieq32
