Prize Winners from Seattle - Vital MX Fantasy

Going to keep trusting the process...
Indianapolis' winning team was a 12-man roster, belonging to Maunders83 and locking in 141 points.
This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.
To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.
Here are the prize winners from week eleven
1st place: FXR jersey - Maunders83
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - nage0139
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - Krause-778
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - kingmcgrath
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - BRAPAZOID
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - gig930
7th place: DT1 air filter - MauriceR
8th place: Mika Metals grips - aburke
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - PMR 3
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - adjentleman
11th place: Maxima SC-1: SenditDan
12th place: Arai hat - TuCarb
123 points and 184th place for me 😿
