Prize Winners from Seattle - Vital MX Fantasy

10 hours ago

Going to keep trusting the process...

Indianapolis' winning team was a 12-man roster, belonging to Maunders83 and locking in 141 points.

This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.

Here are the prize winners from week eleven

1st place: FXR jersey - Maunders83

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - nage0139

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - Krause-778

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - kingmcgrath

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - BRAPAZOID

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - gig930

7th place: DT1 air filter - MauriceR

8th place: Mika Metals grips - aburke

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - PMR 3

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - adjentleman

11th place: Maxima SC-1: SenditDan

12th place: Arai hat - TuCarb