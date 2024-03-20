Prize Winners from Indianapolis - Vital MX Fantasy

Hmmm...that's all I'll say after Indy...
Indianapolis' winning team was a 16-man roster, belonging to Wilbur47 and locking in 147 points.
This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.
To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.
Here are the prize winners from week seven
1st place: FXR jersey - Wilbur47
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - ChrisFairman89
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - Krause-778
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - Tommy O
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - whereswheeler
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - Lanceowen124
7th place: DT1 air filter - rleMaico
8th place: Mika Metals grips - TheWeapon
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - jordanwilsey
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - Topsoil
11th place: Maxima SC-1: Dgtowthree
12th place: Arai hat - PaulyShoresy
"16 man roster"?? wow! I'm not even sure how he managed that. Clearly I haven't figured out the tricks....lol
