Prize Winners from Glendale - Vital MX Fantasy

Related:
Glendale
Vital MX Fantasy
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
15273
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
Fantasy
6th
ML512 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

glendaleprizewinners.jpg?VersionId=Vc1qr6U5x12MNLHE u

Solid week...I scored seventh this week (no, I'm not eligible for prizes, but you all are!). Glendale's winning team was a ridiculous 15-man roster, belonging to FTE_Moto and locking in 160 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,250 spent per point.

Screenshot 2024-02-12 at 8.54.27 AM.png?VersionId=dddZwe1dItAwa9Uts78Rvp

This week's featured partner is FXR, which has put up a Clutch MX jersey for grabs every single week for first place and a set of Helium gear with sublimation for 8th overall in each individual series (Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross). FXR is worn by the ClubMX, Benny Bloss, Broc Tickle, and more. To learn more about the FXR, head here: FXRracing.com

1H0A9703-2.jpg?VersionId=GBJVlucROMyZSTGd5

To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.

We have a weekend off coming up! Rest up and be ready for Arlington.

Here are the prize winners from week six

1st place: FXR jersey - FTE_Moto

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - TheWeapon

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - thompsonbird

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - VicheckRacin101

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - biancaceleste9

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - BRH16

7th place: DT1 air filter - Craig93 (ML512 skipped for 7th)

8th place: Mika Metals grips - kylecohrs

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Berner154

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - TriRacer27

11th place: Maxima SC-1: TLmx20

12th place: Arai hat - CF.403

12
|
thatswhathappens 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Finally starting to get the hang of this. Starting off, I was going 3 top 450 guys, 3 top 250 guys, but I’m starting to see how the privateers pay off. Talon Hawkins, Max Miller and TJ Albright helped me get my best week yet at 131 points.

3
dog_lover_136
Profile picture for user dog_lover_136
Posts
100
Joined
1/30/2023
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
1503rd
dog_lover_136 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I had four or five guys that didn't make it in the night show. It's hard to pick the lower price guys towards the bottom because you don't know who will make a main and who won't. I am enjoying the game though given how I haven't done the best I could have.

1
zookrider62!
Profile picture for user zookrider62!
Posts
5640
Joined
12/22/2008
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1020th
zookrider62! 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Just wanted to say thank ML and Vital, I absolutely love this version of fantasy mx!

2
ToolMaker
Profile picture for user ToolMaker
Posts
5549
Joined
11/19/2011
Location
Escondido, CA US
Fantasy
1252nd
ToolMaker 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
thatswhathappens wrote:
Finally starting to get the hang of this. Starting off, I was going 3 top 450 guys, 3 top 250 guys, but I’m starting to see...

Finally starting to get the hang of this. Starting off, I was going 3 top 450 guys, 3 top 250 guys, but I’m starting to see how the privateers pay off. Talon Hawkins, Max Miller and TJ Albright helped me get my best week yet at 131 points.

I tried this round to pick many midpack riders vs top riders. Would have been my best week had Rider D finished. Sad

1

The Shop

See All »
TriRacer27
Profile picture for user TriRacer27
Posts
5441
Joined
2/7/2009
Location
Dallas, TX US
Fantasy
111th
TriRacer27 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Heck yeah, my best week so far.

I'm gonna look like Ping back in 1998 rocking the full FMF kit. 

image-20240212124041-2

 

ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
406
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
2809th
ILoveMoto 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

My 450 team finished 1, 2, 4, 7, DNS and my 250 team 1, 2 and I finished way back 🤕

Guess I need to pick 15 - 20 riders 🤢

1

Post a reply to: Prize Winners from Glendale - Vital MX Fantasy