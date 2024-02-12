Prize Winners from Glendale - Vital MX Fantasy

Solid week...I scored seventh this week (no, I'm not eligible for prizes, but you all are!). Glendale's winning team was a ridiculous 15-man roster, belonging to FTE_Moto and locking in 160 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,250 spent per point.
This week's featured partner is FXR, which has put up a Clutch MX jersey for grabs every single week for first place and a set of Helium gear with sublimation for 8th overall in each individual series (Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross). FXR is worn by the ClubMX, Benny Bloss, Broc Tickle, and more. To learn more about the FXR, head here: FXRracing.com
We have a weekend off coming up! Rest up and be ready for Arlington.
Here are the prize winners from week six
1st place: FXR jersey - FTE_Moto
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - TheWeapon
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - thompsonbird
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - VicheckRacin101
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - biancaceleste9
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - BRH16
7th place: DT1 air filter - Craig93 (ML512 skipped for 7th)
8th place: Mika Metals grips - kylecohrs
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Berner154
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - TriRacer27
11th place: Maxima SC-1: TLmx20
12th place: Arai hat - CF.403
Finally starting to get the hang of this. Starting off, I was going 3 top 450 guys, 3 top 250 guys, but I’m starting to see how the privateers pay off. Talon Hawkins, Max Miller and TJ Albright helped me get my best week yet at 131 points.
I had four or five guys that didn't make it in the night show. It's hard to pick the lower price guys towards the bottom because you don't know who will make a main and who won't. I am enjoying the game though given how I haven't done the best I could have.
Just wanted to say thank ML and Vital, I absolutely love this version of fantasy mx!
I tried this round to pick many midpack riders vs top riders. Would have been my best week had Rider D finished.
Heck yeah, my best week so far.
I'm gonna look like Ping back in 1998 rocking the full FMF kit.
My 450 team finished 1, 2, 4, 7, DNS and my 250 team 1, 2 and I finished way back 🤕
Guess I need to pick 15 - 20 riders 🤢
