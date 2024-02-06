Prize Winners from Detroit - Vital MX Fantasy

2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Woot, woot! I personally scored fifth this week (no, I'm not eligible for prizes, but you all are!). Detroit's winning team was a ridiculous 19-man roster, belonging to SX591 and locking in 181 points. This means the winning team averaged $5,525 spent per point.

This week's featured brand is GUTS Racing. GUTS is giving away a custom seat cover as a weekly prize for the team that finishes fourth place each week. They're also the ninth place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete seat. Meaning that the position will get a complete seat base, foam, and cover. Thanks to GUTS for supporting fantasy.

To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.

The Glendale round will open for picks on Wednesday.

Here are the prize winners from week five

1st place: FXR jersey - SX591

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - galactic_salmon

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - shmoo

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - Slaughter612s

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - mtndoc_842 (ML512 skipped for getting fifth)

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - zkline32

7th place: DT1 air filter - fullfloater

8th place: Mika Metals grips - knoxville 747

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - The Dominator

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - jabaay

11th place: Maxima SC-1: CMFB127

12th place: Arai hat - bam_bam_reed