Prize Winners from Daytona - Vital MX Fantasy

Vital MX Fantasy
Daytona
ML512
ML512 9 hours ago
daytonaprizes

Welp, two weeks in a row that I've sucked. So is Fantasy...

Daytona's winning team was a 10-man roster, belonging to JWH and locking in 147 points. 

Screenshot 2024-03-05 at 4.35.21 PM

This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.

PhotoTo learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.

Here are the prize winners from week seven

1st place: FXR jersey - JWH

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - Howard_Racing

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - jerrett

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - Redrider382

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - CLT809

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - MxKing809

7th place: DT1 air filter - Prsisbest113

8th place: Mika Metals grips - Treddie912

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Kratt27

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - wizza78

11th place: Maxima SC-1: tylerboyz95

12th place: Arai hat - jpfiester82

davis224
davis224 8 hours ago
I swung for the fences and whiffed, 5 riders with 0 points.

Tarz483
Tarz483 1 hour ago
Great job to all the Winners,  congrats 

