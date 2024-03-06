Prize Winners from Daytona - Vital MX Fantasy

Welp, two weeks in a row that I've sucked. So is Fantasy...
Daytona's winning team was a 10-man roster, belonging to JWH and locking in 147 points.
This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.
Here are the prize winners from week seven
1st place: FXR jersey - JWH
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - Howard_Racing
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - jerrett
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - Redrider382
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - CLT809
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - MxKing809
7th place: DT1 air filter - Prsisbest113
8th place: Mika Metals grips - Treddie912
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Kratt27
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - wizza78
11th place: Maxima SC-1: tylerboyz95
12th place: Arai hat - jpfiester82
I swung for the fences and whiffed, 5 riders with 0 points.
Great job to all the Winners, congrats
