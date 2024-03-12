Prize Winners from Birmingham - Vital MX Fantasy

ML512 6 hours ago
birminghamprizes

Welp, I may have built the game but I still suck... Little hold-up fixing a rider with the wrong score but all is good now, so we have winners to announce!

Birmingham's winning team was a 13-man roster, belonging to Fox88 and locking in 141 points. 

This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.

PhotoTo learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.

Here are the prize winners from week seven

1st place: FXR jersey - Fox88

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - cassirooks

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - rc51

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - JustHereToBeatJ

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - nage0139

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - TLmx20

7th place: DT1 air filter - tankslapper255

8th place: Mika Metals grips - kingmcgrath

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - NacNac_01

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - Saunders123

11th place: Maxima SC-1: rquinn615

12th place: Arai hat - nicolemacdonald

Bill_Carroll 3 hours ago
My teams get bigger yet the riders I pick somehow get booted and DNP (Do not Point).

Still fun to play along

2

