Prize Winners from Birmingham - Vital MX Fantasy

Welp, I may have built the game but I still suck... Little hold-up fixing a rider with the wrong score but all is good now, so we have winners to announce!
Birmingham's winning team was a 13-man roster, belonging to Fox88 and locking in 141 points.
This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.
To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.
Here are the prize winners from week seven
1st place: FXR jersey - Fox88
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - cassirooks
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - rc51
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - JustHereToBeatJ
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - nage0139
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - TLmx20
7th place: DT1 air filter - tankslapper255
8th place: Mika Metals grips - kingmcgrath
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - NacNac_01
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - Saunders123
11th place: Maxima SC-1: rquinn615
12th place: Arai hat - nicolemacdonald
My teams get bigger yet the riders I pick somehow get booted and DNP (Do not Point).
Still fun to play along
