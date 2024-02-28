Prize Winners from Arlington - Vital MX Fantasy

Arlington's winning team was a 14-man roster, belonging to sixfiftythree and locking in 166 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,024 spent per point.
This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.
Here are the prize winners from week seven
1st place: FXR jersey - sixfiftythree
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - kingmcgrath
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - Krause-778
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - afinkbeiner708
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - Firecat
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - nage0139
7th place: DT1 air filter - Park Boys
8th place: Mika Metals grips - debun
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Matthews122
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - westeast
11th place: Maxima SC-1: Craig93
12th place: Arai hat - kylecohrs
