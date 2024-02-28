Prize Winners from Arlington - Vital MX Fantasy

48 minutes ago

Arlington's winning team was a 14-man roster, belonging to sixfiftythree and locking in 166 points. This means the winning team averaged $6,024 spent per point.

This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.

To learn more about what's up for grabs, click here.

Here are the prize winners from week seven

1st place: FXR jersey - sixfiftythree

2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds - kingmcgrath

3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles - Krause-778

4th place: Guts Racing seat cover - afinkbeiner708

5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card - Firecat

6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat - nage0139

7th place: DT1 air filter - Park Boys

8th place: Mika Metals grips - debun

9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes - Matthews122

10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo - westeast

11th place: Maxima SC-1: Craig93

12th place: Arai hat - kylecohrs