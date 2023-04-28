Posts
11333
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
18 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago
Nashville - Round 15
Check out the Vital MX Content Hub for Nashville.
Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
Watch the Day Program LIVE on NBC and Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the DELAYED Broadcast on April 30th/May 1st on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (April 30th), 12:00 AM Central (May 1st), 1:00 AM Eastern (May 1st)
250 East Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Race Weekend Schedule (Central Time):
MXGP of Portugal - Round 5
Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
TV Coverage Information
Shit! I gotta get up again at ~6:30 AM on a Saturday to watch the Nashville practice/qualifying? I thought Supercross races in stadiums were supposed to be at night?
It's earlier because the race will also air on NBC.
When the races air on a major network, they're always earlier in the day.
It's not a bad thing if you ask me.
Like a strip club with the lights on, something about supercross in the daytime just isn’t right.
Did they ride press today?
Post a reply to: Nashville Supercross & MXGP of Portugal Links