Nashville Supercross & MXGP of Portugal Links

MXGP of Portugal
2023 MXGP
Supercross 2023
Nashville
GD2 18 hours ago
18 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago

Nashville - Round 15

Rd15 Nashville Overview02.png?VersionId=3qepBgkPoDxJyHyY4mXyZpzfidYJjMp

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub for Nashville.

Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
Watch the Day Program LIVE on NBC and Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the DELAYED Broadcast on April 30th/May 1st on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (April 30th), 12:00 AM Central (May 1st), 1:00 AM Eastern (May 1st)

250 East Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Race Weekend Schedule (Central Time):
nash.png?VersionId=Wzc0e4Bd.P7eaMs9AWz

 

MXGP of Portugal - Round 5

DRONE PORTUGAL.JPG?VersionId=tiVV2Z7wOR0AY7N49AWl4

Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 
TV Coverage Information

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Twitter 
Vital MX Facebook

Reese95w 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Shit!  I gotta get up again at ~6:30 AM on a Saturday to watch the Nashville practice/qualifying?  I thought Supercross races in stadiums were supposed to be at night?

-MAVERICK- 16 hours ago
16 hours ago
It's earlier because the race will also air on NBC. 

When the races air on a major network, they're always earlier in the day.

It's not a bad thing if you ask me.

tingo 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Like a strip club with the lights on, something about supercross in the daytime just isn’t right.

Jdog2221 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Did they ride press today?

