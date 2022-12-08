Kyle Chisholm Joins H.E.P. Suzuki for 2023 and Beyond

Kyle Chisholm
Insta Hub
H.E.P. Motorsports
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
13283
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 13 hours ago
13 hours ago Edited Date/Time 13 hours ago

On the heels of the Ken Roczen news is another deal we were expecting, the H.E.P. Suzuki team has signed Kyle Chisholm for US and World Supercross, on a multi-year deal (we've heard it's likely three years). And for those asking, no, Kyle isn't the fill-in for Brandon Hartranft, as this was already in the works before his injury. On top of that, it sounds like Kyle was involved in some testing to help dial in the bike more...ahead of the Ken Roczen tests.

 

 

33
3
|
TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
24567
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

I'm wondering if this is part of the "other rig" team that KR will be on -OR- is Kyle part of the Regular Team with Fly gear...Twisted Tea...etc. ...?

Also, is this a "Suzuki Thing"...where Suzuki is kicking in a few extra dollars to have a development rider...which might imply "bike development"...?

Either way, stoked for all the new HEP/Suzuki activity.

5
183Matt
Profile picture for user 183Matt
Posts
364
Joined
10/9/2019
Location
Mineral, CA US
183Matt 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

So pumped!  Lots of quality 30+ riders this year.

2

uncledaddy69
Profile picture for user uncledaddy69
Posts
192
Joined
4/2/2011
Location
Huntington Beach, CA US
uncledaddy69 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

That’s awesome for him. This dude just keeps going. 

5
McGinnis_339 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Must be 2 years of supercross and then 50+ class at lorettas the third year

3
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
1554
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

That's just awesome. All the years of going the hardcore privateer way paying off. 

2
GPrider
Profile picture for user GPrider
Posts
358
Joined
4/10/2014
Location
La Mesa, CA US
GPrider 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
quadzrulebro wrote:

How old is he now?

older than you and getting paid to ride, so...

2
5
FahQ
Profile picture for user FahQ
Posts
488
Joined
7/5/2015
Location
NJ US
FahQ 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Chiz will be the fist pro to hit the RMZ start button 

1
3
Spat24
Profile picture for user Spat24
Posts
1025
Joined
10/23/2009
Location
OR US
Spat24 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

The Yellow news just keeps flowing.  This is great to see and looking forward to seeing Chiz - chiz on yellow!

 

2
seth505
Profile picture for user seth505
Posts
8727
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
SD, CA US
seth505 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Fun team, easy to like, sorta like Ando and AC on kawi. 

4
RyanD797
Profile picture for user RyanD797
Posts
264
Joined
7/17/2012
Location
Shoreline, WA US
RyanD797 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Where is Raining Yellow?

3
agn5008
Profile picture for user agn5008
Posts
933
Joined
3/8/2021
Location
Saint Marys, PA US
agn5008 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Spat24 wrote:

The Yellow news just keeps flowing.  This is great to see and looking forward to seeing Chiz - chiz on yellow!

 

Ty Masterpool will be on yellow while riding for BarX too. Very cool to see these guys on Suzuki. 

3
seth505
Profile picture for user seth505
Posts
8727
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
SD, CA US
seth505 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Spat24 wrote:

The Yellow news just keeps flowing.  This is great to see and looking forward to seeing Chiz - chiz on yellow!

 

agn5008 wrote:

Ty Masterpool will be on yellow while riding for BarX too. Very cool to see these guys on Suzuki. 

Video of Ty riding the RMZ at GH looks like he has rabies, just wide open slaying.

4
KyleChisholm11 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ML512 wrote:
On the heels of the Ken Roczen news is another deal we were expecting, the H.E.P. Suzuki team has signed Kyle Chisholm for US and World...

On the heels of the Ken Roczen news is another deal we were expecting, the H.E.P. Suzuki team has signed Kyle Chisholm for US and World Supercross, on a multi-year deal (we've heard it's likely three years). And for those asking, no, Kyle isn't the fill-in for Brandon Hartranft, as this was already in the works before his injury. On top of that, it sounds like Kyle was involved in some testing to help dial in the bike more...ahead of the Ken Roczen tests.

 

 

Thanks everyone. I’m excited for the opportunity with them. Looking forward to some fun. I’m appreciate all the love 

19

NorCalRedRyder 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
KyleChisholm11 wrote:

Thanks everyone. I’m excited for the opportunity with them. Looking forward to some fun. I’m appreciate all the love 

Good to here you got the ride, crazy to think your 35 years old as I remember when you were Bubba's teamate on Yamahas. I remember an interview you did when you said you were content with your own program because you could ride and use what you wanted on the bike. Either way congrats on the ride and if you were making mains on a basically stock bike last year you should be good to go.

1

Post a reply to: Kyle Chisholm Joins H.E.P. Suzuki for 2023 and Beyond