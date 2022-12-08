Kyle Chisholm Joins H.E.P. Suzuki for 2023 and Beyond

Posts
On the heels of the Ken Roczen news is another deal we were expecting, the H.E.P. Suzuki team has signed Kyle Chisholm for US and World Supercross, on a multi-year deal (we've heard it's likely three years). And for those asking, no, Kyle isn't the fill-in for Brandon Hartranft, as this was already in the works before his injury. On top of that, it sounds like Kyle was involved in some testing to help dial in the bike more...ahead of the Ken Roczen tests.
I just Chizzed in my pants.
I'm wondering if this is part of the "other rig" team that KR will be on -OR- is Kyle part of the Regular Team with Fly gear...Twisted Tea...etc. ...?
Also, is this a "Suzuki Thing"...where Suzuki is kicking in a few extra dollars to have a development rider...which might imply "bike development"...?
Either way, stoked for all the new HEP/Suzuki activity.
Nice work Kyle, glad to see you on yellow.
So pumped! Lots of quality 30+ riders this year.
How old is he now?
That’s awesome for him. This dude just keeps going.
Idk but we all know he is getting into the main events.
Must be 2 years of supercross and then 50+ class at lorettas the third year
Pretty sure he's 35.
That's just awesome. All the years of going the hardcore privateer way paying off.
older than you and getting paid to ride, so...
Chiz will be the fist pro to hit the RMZ start button
The Yellow news just keeps flowing. This is great to see and looking forward to seeing Chiz - chiz on yellow!
Fun team, easy to like, sorta like Ando and AC on kawi.
Where is Raining Yellow?
Ty Masterpool will be on yellow while riding for BarX too. Very cool to see these guys on Suzuki.
Video of Ty riding the RMZ at GH looks like he has rabies, just wide open slaying.
I’m 35
Thanks everyone. I’m excited for the opportunity with them. Looking forward to some fun. I’m appreciate all the love
Good to here you got the ride, crazy to think your 35 years old as I remember when you were Bubba's teamate on Yamahas. I remember an interview you did when you said you were content with your own program because you could ride and use what you wanted on the bike. Either way congrats on the ride and if you were making mains on a basically stock bike last year you should be good to go.
Roczen, Chiz, Wageman, Masterpool. Suzuki resurrection
