Kyle Chisholm Joins H.E.P. Suzuki for 2023 and Beyond

On the heels of the Ken Roczen news is another deal we were expecting, the H.E.P. Suzuki team has signed Kyle Chisholm for US and World Supercross, on a multi-year deal (we've heard it's likely three years). And for those asking, no, Kyle isn't the fill-in for Brandon Hartranft, as this was already in the works before his injury. On top of that, it sounds like Kyle was involved in some testing to help dial in the bike more...ahead of the Ken Roczen tests.