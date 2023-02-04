Houston Supercross | Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

ED2850F4-F03C-4E46-8F1E-6473BAE0A7CE

Free practice starts in a little under 40 minutes!

Raceday Links

Vital MX Content Hub

|
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1350
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

Braaaaap! Definitely interested to see how some of the new faces do. Vialle has me perplexed atm due to Pulp of course lol

Broseph
Profile picture for user Broseph
Posts
880
Joined
4/28/2018
Location
Stevenson, WA US
Broseph 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Happy to be up here and can’t thank my sponsors. 

15
Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
70
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Oldstyle 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Braaaaap! Definitely interested to see how some of the new faces do. Vialle has me perplexed atm due to Pulp of course lol

I missed it, What happened with him on Pulp? 

Brad460
Profile picture for user Brad460
Posts
3220
Joined
5/15/2012
Location
Richfield, WI US
Brad460 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

My 7 yr old is super excited to see Haiden and Hunter race today …he woke me up last night in the middle of the night to tell me and that he couldnt fall back asleep thinking about it..

32
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
384
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Good morning ladies….. Let’s go racing

1
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1350
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:

I missed it, What happened with him on Pulp? 

I'm confused how he is an all star and has never raced supercross?

2
Cygrace74
Profile picture for user Cygrace74
Posts
947
Joined
7/2/2017
Location
Westport, MA US
Cygrace74 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

I'm confused how he is an all star and has never raced supercross?

He’s a two time world champion who’s trained at Bakers factory for months with SX champions. Who’s better qualified to be an all star? 

mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1350
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Cygrace74 wrote:

He’s a two time world champion who’s trained at Bakers factory for months with SX champions. Who’s better qualified to be an all star? 

I get the 2 time champ and all, Just figured he might have to have a weekend before getting boosted to all star. Gonna be an interesting round, No matter what.

6
Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
70
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Oldstyle 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:

I missed it, What happened with him on Pulp? 

mgifracing wrote:

I'm confused how he is an all star and has never raced supercross?

Oh gotcha, yea I’m curious to see how fast he will adapt to SX racing. I’ll admit I haven’t followed him or MXGP nearly as close as SX/Mx, but I always respect and cheer for guys that make the decision to come over to the US and compete 

4
Cygrace74
Profile picture for user Cygrace74
Posts
947
Joined
7/2/2017
Location
Westport, MA US
Cygrace74 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:
I get the 2 time champ and all, Just figured he might have to have a weekend before getting boosted to all star. Gonna be an...

I get the 2 time champ and all, Just figured he might have to have a weekend before getting boosted to all star. Gonna be an interesting round, No matter what.

After this weekend it goes by points and there’s no opinions involved. He’s one of the best 250 riders in the world who managed to ride SX for months without getting hurt, which is more than 90% of the field can say. It just comes down to who is really a better choice, aside from him being overly careful he’s extremely overqualified as far as riding ability goes compared to anyone ranked behind him 

5
LowBidder
Profile picture for user LowBidder
Posts
121
Joined
6/21/2019
Location
Bossier City, LA US
LowBidder 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Is there a way to actually watch/stream practice, other than the live timing.

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39556
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
LowBidder wrote:

Is there a way to actually watch/stream practice, other than the live timing.

No. Race Day Live is at 2:30pm eastern. Everything before that you'll have to watch livetiming. 

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5425
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
LowBidder wrote:

Is there a way to actually watch/stream practice, other than the live timing.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

No. Race Day Live is at 2:30pm eastern. Everything before that you'll have to watch livetiming. 

Hey Mav, is Texas  a hour ahead of LA? I think im having to set my alarm for 03h30 to catch the heats on time.

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39556
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
LowBidder wrote:

Is there a way to actually watch/stream practice, other than the live timing.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

No. Race Day Live is at 2:30pm eastern. Everything before that you'll have to watch livetiming. 

Boomslang wrote:

Hey Mav, is Texas  a hour ahead of LA? I think im having to set my alarm for 03h30 to catch the heats on time.

The night show starts at 8pm eastern, so 3am your time. 

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5425
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

The night show starts at 8pm eastern, so 3am your time. 

Thanks Mav, appreciated.

 

1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2027
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Whoooozit gonna be tonight..... Cheerful 

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2527
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I expect Vialle to show flashes of brilliance and also have moments of failure in this first season of SX.  

This is going to be fun to see the 250 guys get after it and find out if Chase is settling down...  If he is, it's going to be a tight 3 way fight for the title.

 

1

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9322
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

This could be a wild day.  Hope everyone gets out safe.  I'm pretty excited...I ain't gonna lie.

2
LowBidder
Profile picture for user LowBidder
Posts
121
Joined
6/21/2019
Location
Bossier City, LA US
LowBidder 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
LowBidder wrote:

Is there a way to actually watch/stream practice, other than the live timing.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

No. Race Day Live is at 2:30pm eastern. Everything before that you'll have to watch livetiming. 

Thanks 

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

E9F6C6B2-7071-4251-8765-536224D8B74E

 

TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
25480
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Looks like we’re gonna end up with sub-50 second laps by the time these 1st sessions are over. 

fullfloater 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

238/832 (same numbers in reverse order) are hauling already

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9322
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
Whoooozit gonna be tonight.....  

Whoooozit gonna be tonight..... Cheerful 

First round of 250 East, full of rookies, fill-in guys needing to make a statement, Hunter needing to stamp it...I have no idea what's gonna happen but I bet it won't be boring.Woohoo

450's...if Eli is 100% I gotta pick him to take it but Webb is looking/acting super frisky.  Kenny and Ando can pull the trigger at any moment...but you just never know with those two.  Again, it could be a barn burner.

5
wildbill
Profile picture for user wildbill
Posts
4234
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Christmas Valley, OR US
wildbill 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Shouldn't Vialle be in B?
3
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2527
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Deegan and Hymas...  For me, exactly what I expected.  And a gap to the rest of the rookies.

1
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

163B0701-995A-478F-9634-F66CCA4A269B.jpeg?VersionId=g3RpxUQYXNw2FgWx.b.e2mRXwZn7pJ

 

1
toroP
Profile picture for user toroP
Posts
3848
Joined
4/6/2009
Location
Cincinnati, OH US
toroP 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hymas 53.580

A big drop in time. Must’ve found a different rhythm

1

