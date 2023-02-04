Houston Supercross | Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

I'm confused how he is an all star and has never raced supercross?
Oh gotcha, yea I’m curious to see how fast he will adapt to SX racing. I’ll admit I haven’t followed him or MXGP nearly as close as SX/Mx, but I always respect and cheer for guys that make the decision to come over to the US and compete
I get the 2 time champ and all, Just figured he might have to have a weekend before getting boosted to all star. Gonna be an...
I get the 2 time champ and all, Just figured he might have to have a weekend before getting boosted to all star. Gonna be an interesting round, No matter what.
After this weekend it goes by points and there’s no opinions involved. He’s one of the best 250 riders in the world who managed to ride SX for months without getting hurt, which is more than 90% of the field can say. It just comes down to who is really a better choice, aside from him being overly careful he’s extremely overqualified as far as riding ability goes compared to anyone ranked behind him
First round of 250 East, full of rookies, fill-in guys needing to make a statement, Hunter needing to stamp it...I have no idea what's gonna happen but I bet it won't be boring.
450's...if Eli is 100% I gotta pick him to take it but Webb is looking/acting super frisky. Kenny and Ando can pull the trigger at any moment...but you just never know with those two. Again, it could be a barn burner.
Braaaaap! Definitely interested to see how some of the new faces do. Vialle has me perplexed atm due to Pulp of course lol
Podium
Happy to be up here and can’t thank my sponsors.
I missed it, What happened with him on Pulp?
My 7 yr old is super excited to see Haiden and Hunter race today …he woke me up last night in the middle of the night to tell me and that he couldnt fall back asleep thinking about it..
Good morning ladies….. Let’s go racing
He’s a two time world champion who’s trained at Bakers factory for months with SX champions. Who’s better qualified to be an all star?
Is there a way to actually watch/stream practice, other than the live timing.
No. Race Day Live is at 2:30pm eastern. Everything before that you'll have to watch livetiming.
Hey Mav, is Texas a hour ahead of LA? I think im having to set my alarm for 03h30 to catch the heats on time.
The night show starts at 8pm eastern, so 3am your time.
Thanks Mav, appreciated.
Whoooozit gonna be tonight.....
I expect Vialle to show flashes of brilliance and also have moments of failure in this first season of SX.
This is going to be fun to see the 250 guys get after it and find out if Chase is settling down... If he is, it's going to be a tight 3 way fight for the title.
This could be a wild day. Hope everyone gets out safe. I'm pretty excited...I ain't gonna lie.
250 C Free Practice
250B is an infesting group!
Looks like we’re gonna end up with sub-50 second laps by the time these 1st sessions are over.
238/832 (same numbers in reverse order) are hauling already
Deegan and Hymas... For me, exactly what I expected. And a gap to the rest of the rookies.
Hymas 53.580
250 B Free Practice
A big drop in time. Must’ve found a different rhythm
