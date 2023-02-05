Houston Supercross | Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing
Supercross 2023
Houston
GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
houstonbench2.jpg?VersionId=yu6F3Q0w3TTu

Right around 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Raceday Links

Vital MX Content Hub

LewisPhillips 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I'm excited! 250SX East is wide open and it'll be interesting to see if Chase can make it two in a row...

Boomslang
Boomslang 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hello boys...who jumped the gate?

Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Qualifying was very eye opening today...  What were Ansties odds of leading BOTH sessions?  

And Chase simply dominated the best SX racers in the world...

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

My kickstarter just busted. Where do you get all your parts? 

Joey Bridges
Joey Bridges 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:

My Bike sputtered off the start

The 51 t-boned me in the tunnel before I even made it out onto the track.

mxracer816
mxracer816 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

So now Feld has axed the T-shirt cannon girls too? Probably had to minimize the damage that new purse cost em. My kids loved trying to get a shirt from the event. Total BS.

fullfloater 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I've got to run back to the pits and delete some tweets. I'll be back in a sec.

 

mxracer816
mxracer816 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Or maybe payed this stupid DJ stupid money to play music no one cares about....🤬

TAUTOG 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

brb who needs a beer? 

Boomslang
Boomslang 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
LewisPhillips wrote:

I'm excited! 250SX East is wide open and it'll be interesting to see if Chase can make it two in a row...

If Sexton's quali time is anything to go by he could check out if he gets the start..... but there is risk that comes with that extra speed. 

He will need to carefully manage himself doing only enough to stay mistake free and stay ahead.

Anderson and Tomac can just as easily win tonight.

02h41 here...im gonna hit the shower to properly wake up.

Yeeeehaaaaaaaa...

plowboy
plowboy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I wonder how much a wedding at the SX would cost?

MotoNerd3131 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Who are your podium picks for each class?

250cc 

Hunter Lawrence

Jordon Smith

Nate Thrasher

(Deegan top 10?)

 

450cc

Tomac

Anderson

Sexton

(Barcia leads and does something dramatic to throw it away)

 

All in fun. Who you got?

 

I am stuck in bed with a recently broken and surgically repaired leg. Thankful for Supercross to take my mind off of it for a few hours and hope you all have a good Time watching and if you get out to ride tomorrow.. twist that throttle. 

 

Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
mxracer816 wrote:

Or maybe payed this stupid DJ stupid money to play music no one cares about....🤬

So are they blaring music over the PA system to "keep the crowd entertained" when there is no racing?  As an old fart I don't understand blaring music over PA systems at motorcycle races or football games for that matter.  When I want to hear blaring music I go to a concert.  Strange concept, huh?

FahQ
FahQ 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Joey Bridges wrote:

The 51 t-boned me in the tunnel before I even made it out onto the track.

A3E504E0-CD87-462A-BAB1-5FD229E7DF5B

 

3

mxracer816 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
mxracer816 wrote:

Or maybe payed this stupid DJ stupid money to play music no one cares about....🤬

I stand corrected! The t shirt girls are here!👍

Just no cannons, so first 5 rows may have a chance! Lol

TAUTOG
TAUTOG 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Joey Bridges wrote:

The 51 t-boned me in the tunnel before I even made it out onto the track.

FahQ wrote:
 

A3E504E0-CD87-462A-BAB1-5FD229E7DF5B

 

Someone photoshop a bud lite in his hand hahahah

"Wut u doin talkin tu ma gurl?!?"

HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
plowboy wrote:

I wonder how much a wedding at the SX would cost?

. More than it would be worth
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

For fuksake...the mosquitos are brutal tonight...nuting beats a African mozzy.

International stream just started and they've already showed the Tomac crash twice.

1
ProKawi24 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What's up boys!    Drinks are cold food is hot, all I'm missing is more healthy PC riders damnit.  Please God leave the Zombie alone.

