Houston Supercross | Night Show Bench Racing

I am stuck in bed with a recently broken and surgically repaired leg. Thankful for Supercross to take my mind off of it for a few hours and hope you all have a good Time watching and if you get out to ride tomorrow.. twist that throttle.
So are they blaring music over the PA system to "keep the crowd entertained" when there is no racing? As an old fart I don't understand blaring music over PA systems at motorcycle races or football games for that matter. When I want to hear blaring music I go to a concert. Strange concept, huh?
Holeshot!!
Podium
BBRAP
My Bike sputtered off the start
I'm excited! 250SX East is wide open and it'll be interesting to see if Chase can make it two in a row...
Hello boys...who jumped the gate?
Qualifying was very eye opening today... What were Ansties odds of leading BOTH sessions?
And Chase simply dominated the best SX racers in the world...
My kickstarter just busted. Where do you get all your parts?
The 51 t-boned me in the tunnel before I even made it out onto the track.
So now Feld has axed the T-shirt cannon girls too? Probably had to minimize the damage that new purse cost em. My kids loved trying to get a shirt from the event. Total BS.
I've got to run back to the pits and delete some tweets. I'll be back in a sec.
brb who needs a beer?
If Sexton's quali time is anything to go by he could check out if he gets the start..... but there is risk that comes with that extra speed.
He will need to carefully manage himself doing only enough to stay mistake free and stay ahead.
Anderson and Tomac can just as easily win tonight.
02h41 here...im gonna hit the shower to properly wake up.
Yeeeehaaaaaaaa...
I wonder how much a wedding at the SX would cost?
Who are your podium picks for each class?
250cc
Hunter Lawrence
Jordon Smith
Nate Thrasher
(Deegan top 10?)
450cc
Tomac
Anderson
Sexton
Pit Row
I stand corrected! The t shirt girls are here!👍
Just no cannons, so first 5 rows may have a chance! Lol
Someone photoshop a bud lite in his hand hahahah
"Wut u doin talkin tu ma gurl?!?"
For fuksake...the mosquitos are brutal tonight...nuting beats a African mozzy.
International stream just started and they've already showed the Tomac crash twice.
What's up boys! Drinks are cold food is hot, all I'm missing is more healthy PC riders damnit. Please God leave the Zombie alone.
Holeshot Hunter
Let’s go Hardy!
The dirt looks effing sweet...
Damn Hunter is flying.
Great start for Hymas.
Hymas riding really well
